Trump Reaches Out to Savannah Guthrie Amid Desperate Search for Missing Mom

President Donald Trump called Today co-host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday as the search for her missing mother continues to intensify.

A White House official spoke with Fox News and confirmed that Trump personally called Guthrie. However, the official did not provide details about what they discussed during the call. Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home and was last seen on Saturday.

As the search for Guthrie’s mother continued on Tuesday, President Trump offered to send additional federal support and said he would call her on Wednesday. “I think it’s terrible,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it’s a terrible thing… Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson residence on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Sheriff Chris Nanos told the media on Monday, “We do, in fact, have a crime,” though he did not provide additional details about what that entails. A source within the local police department revealed that investigators discovered drops of blood leading from the home’s entryway toward the driveway.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie,” Nanos said in an update on Wednesday. “Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, sharing unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”

During the 2020 election cycle, President Trump and Savannah Guthrie went toe-to-toe during a town hall moderated by the Today co-host. At one point during the event, Guthrie accused Trump of “sending a lie” to his supporters about the death of Osama bin Laden, even comparing the president to “someone’s crazy uncle.”

Despite that incident, Trump said, “I always got along very good with Savannah.” As more time passes between Nancy Guthrie’s last sighting and the ongoing search, the effort to locate her continues to intensify. Savannah Guthrie said she is currently relying on her faith to get through the ordeal.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” Guthrie wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” the post continued. “We need you.”

A person’s political affiliation means nothing during a time like this. Regardless of how she votes or what she believes about Trump, what matters is that a loved one is missing. No one should have to endure this kind of trauma. Politics should be set aside, and prayers should be offered for Savannah and her mother.

