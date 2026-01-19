‘We Must Be Clear’: African Archbishop Urges Seminaries to Weed Out Pro-Homosexuality Clergy

African Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie issued a warning about the negative influence of homosexuality and “gay culture” in Catholic seminaries, calling on institutional leaders to stand boldly for the faith and abide by God’s Word by “weeding out” candidates who suffer from homosexual tendencies. Homosexual men attempting to join the priesthood, along with those who support the LGBT agenda, have infiltrated the Catholic Church, and this infiltration poses a grave threat to the health of the institution.

Advertisement

Sacred Scripture makes it clear from cover to cover that homosexuality is a grave sin, often describing it as an “abomination” in the eyes of God. Same-sex relationships fly in the face of the created order God established, which civilized society itself is built upon. Families, composed of one man and one woman, serve as the backbone of culture. If the institution of the family falls, society faces ruin.

Kwofie, who serves as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Accra, Ghana, delivered an address during the January 14 opening of the 12th Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) Rectors’ Conference in Sowutoum, Accra. He spoke directly to seminary leaders entrusted with the solemn duty of forming seminarians into faithful priests who serve the Lord’s people, telling them they must “weed out” those unfit for the priesthood, especially candidates dealing with same-sex inclinations.

“I am going to talk about one thing that is growing up like a monster in the seminaries. Please do your best to weed out people of such orientation from our seminaries because it is not only an abomination to priestly attitude but also does not make the gifts of celibacy worth living. It is homosexuality and gay culture,” the African archbishop stated during the speech. “We are men; going for women doesn’t go well for us. But men going for men!”

Advertisement

The archbishop then emphasized that accepting and promoting “gay culture” directly conflicts with the demands of priestly life and Church teaching. He pointed out that Catholic doctrine on the issue has not changed but has instead been reaffirmed in recent years. Several bishops and even cardinals have begun championing the LGBT agenda, posing a threat to the spiritual health and well-being of the laity.

Seminaries should not only weed out candidates to the priesthood, but Church leaders should also remove those who promote homosexuality as acceptable from positions of influence. These bishops stand out of step with God’s clear commandments on sexuality and teach contrary to the orthodox teachings of the Catholic Church.

Kwofie then cited instruction from the Dicastery for Culture and Education published in 2005, which states that “those who practice homosexuality” and therefore “present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called ‘gay culture’ … find themselves in a situation that gravely hinders them from relating correctly to men and women.”

“One must in no way overlook the negative consequences that can derive from the ordination of persons with deep-seated homosexual tendencies,” the Vatican document reads. “This excerpt shows that the norms regarding sexuality and gay culture in seminaries have not changed,” Kwofie proclaimed. The Congregation for the Clergy reaffirmed the 2005 instruction in 2016 in a document titled The Gift of the Priestly Vocation.

Advertisement

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the LGBT agenda and how it's infecting our religious institutions. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.