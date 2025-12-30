Comedian Shane Gillis Loses His Funny Bone, Skewers DHS Over ICE Social Media Push

Comedian Shane Gillis is none too happy with the Department of Homeland Security for producing meme-style videos for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, once again proving that liberals have no sense of humor whatsoever. Gillis can be comical at times, but on this topic he has lost his funny bone. People used to complain, years ago, that conservatives were out of touch when it came to reaching common people or younger audiences with their messaging.

Advertisement

Now we finally have an administration that knows how to connect with people and speak their language, and critics still find something to complain about. No matter which path leaders take, a group of individuals will always get ticked off and furiously clack away at their keyboards to push out their extremely unimportant opinions.

Gillis recently appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he aired his grievances with the social media campaign the administration is running for ICE. According to the comedian, the videos are indefensible and “f***ing terrible.” How about the rapes and murders many of these criminal illegals carry out against Americans? That is pretty terrible too. Does Gillis believe these individuals should freely walk city streets?

“You can’t defend it,” Gillis told Rogan, adding that “f***ing ICE is making funny videos about deporting people. I’m like, ‘damn dude,’ that’s f***ing terrible.” A little later in the episode, he said, “The truth, though, is like, yeah, sure, illegal immigration, we should fix that. Don’t f***ing make it funny. It’s a serious thing. It’s a serious thing you’re doing.”

Gillis also expressed strong feelings about the people running ICE, whom he called “weird f***ing psychos that are in the world.” He really loves that f-bomb, doesn’t he? And he probably kisses his mama with that mouth. Yikes. This is not the first time Gillis has taken shots at the president. In July, the comedian took a swipe at Trump through the lens of January 6 hysteria.

Advertisement

According to Breitbart News:

Gillis trolled everyone during his ESPY Awards opening monologue in July, from Caitlin Clark to Jeffrey Epstein to Trump to Aaron Rodgers. “Donald Trump wants to stage a UFC fight on the White House lawn; the last time he staged a fight in D.C., Mike Pence almost died,” Gillis said, referencing January 6. He then mocked the Trump administration for calling the Jeffrey Epstein files a “hoax.”

“There was supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but it got deleted—must have probably deleted itself, right?” he remarked. “Probably never existed. Actually. Let’s move on as a country and ignore that.”

As you can imagine, a large portion of Gillis’s fan base leans to the right and supports the current administration’s efforts to remove criminal illegals who terrorize American citizens and make city streets unsafe. Fans previously slammed Gillis for partnering with Bud Light, a company that has desperately tried to rehabilitate its brand ever since the disastrous ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

What makes this especially sad is that cancel culture birthed Gillis’s career after he became one of its victims. You would think he might show a little more gratitude toward conservatives who defended him after Saturday Night Live fired him for politically incorrect jokes he made on his podcast. SNL handed him his walking papers before he ever made his first appearance on the program.

Advertisement

Comedian Shane Gillis is not a fan of @dhsgov's memes



“ICE is making funny videos about deporting people. Illegal immigration, we should fix that. Don’t f**king make it funny. It’s a serious thing.” pic.twitter.com/RTWu0cmKss — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2025

Help us continue to expose the hypocrisy of liberal Hollywood. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 and get 74% off your membership. You can also click this link MERRY74 to buy a membership as a gift for someone else.