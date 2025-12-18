Netflix 'Boots' Gay Military Series After Just a Single Season

Netflix has canceled its original series Boots, which featured a gay Marine, after just a single season on the popular streaming platform. Gee, you mean a series completely focused on a homosexual in the military didn’t resonate with viewers? How shocking.

The streaming giant is notorious for using an analytics model for content creation to ensure it produces programming that brings in subscriptions. If that’s the case, what kind of data did Netflix examine that gave executives the bright idea to green-light a series like this? What audience is out there hankering for a show about homosexuals in the armed forces? That combination is like peanut butter and tuna. They don’t go together. That doesn't stop the cooks in the kitchen at Netflix from trying to serve it up anyway.

In an unintentionally hilarious statement, the company said the decision to axe the show was not “straightforward” because critics and viewers gave it favorable reviews. All two of them. Netflix also said that Sony Pictures extended the options on several key actors in the show in hopes of continuing the series. However, exclusivity agreements usually prevent other networks from picking up canceled Netflix programming.

That attempt failed. Brent Miller, a producer on Boots, expressed disappointment over the cancellation but said he was “so grateful that we were able to make the show,” adding that he “couldn’t be more proud of the show we made.”

The Pentagon had strong opinions about the series—none of them good—and officials called the show “woke garbage.” Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson issued a statement on Boots, saying that an individual’s sexuality does not factor into the administration’s efforts to strengthen the military.

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” Wilson said.

Wilson then added that officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Boots featured actors Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga and debuted on October 9. Somehow, the show managed to land consistently in the streaming platform’s top 10 most-viewed charts. The program focused in part on critiquing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” military policy from the 1990s, which required recruits in the armed forces to keep their sexual identity private. Like a great deal of Hollywood material, the show drew from a book titled The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White.

Netflix keeps its data close to the vest, but it would be interesting to see which demographics actually watched Boots. I can’t imagine a massive audience exists for this type of content. One also has to wonder whether the show genuinely pulled in enough viewers to land in the top 10 or whether Netflix placed it there deliberately to boost appeal and inflate viewership numbers. Wokeness has truly lost its luster, but Hollywood refuses to let it go.

