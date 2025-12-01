First Lady Melania Trump Makes Huge Announcement About New Venture

First Lady Melania Trump announced she’s launching a new production company, titled after her former Secret Service handle: Muse Films. This once again proves that Melania, like her husband, President Donald Trump, understands that the most effective way to reach the masses with the MAGA message is by making culture through films, television shows, and podcasts. This move drives yet another nail into the coffin of mainstream media, a lifeless corpse that has waited far too long to be put underground.

The announcement arrives just a month before the release of her documentary, Melania, which will open in theaters in January 2026. Rush Hour director Brett Ratner directed the film, and Amazon Prime will stream it afterward. There’s little doubt the movie will help people see the president and first lady in a whole new light, humanizing the Trump family and showing they aren’t the kind of people leftist media portrays them to be.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” the first lady wrote in an X post Friday. Interestingly, Muse was Melania’s Secret Service code name during President Trump’s first term. The president chooses Secret Service code names first from a pre-approved list from the White House Communications Agency. After he chooses his, family members receive one starting with the same letter. The names often reflect personality traits, interests, or legacy.

If Melania’s name was “Muse,” that likely reflects how President Trump views his beautiful bride. A muse is a person who inspires someone else. Could it be that the president sees his wife as the inspiration behind much of what he does? The name speaks volumes when you stop to reflect on it.

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company.



MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family,” the official documentary synopsis says. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, ‘Melania’ showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

In January 2025, the first lady sat down for an interview with Fox & Friends and provided details about the documentary, saying, “It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need."

Again, this documentary will show the “normal” side of the first family, which will no doubt shock many Trump critics who have tried their very best to make the Trumps look out of touch with regular Americans. While Trump is a billionaire, he finds ways to connect with the average person largely by doing what other politicians seem incapable of doing: listening.

Trump takes feedback from his base. Many of his policies reflect concerns of average individuals simply trying to provide for their families and invest in their children’s futures. A prime example is how the president developed his “no taxes on tips” policy after a Las Vegas waitress told him the government heavily taxes her tips. She suggested the government should stop taxing them, especially since waitresses make very little money hourly.

Trump took her concern—which service workers across the nation share—seriously and championed the policy from that day forward, including it in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” he has since signed into law.

