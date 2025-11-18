Trump's Catholic Border Czar Sets Bishops Straight on Immigration

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, a Catholic, fired off a scathing response to a recent letter from U.S. Catholic bishops after they put out a “special pastoral letter” that slammed the administration for its deportation policies and operations following their yearly fall meeting last week. More Catholics need to push back against the ridiculous and unhealthy political views liberal clergy keep pushing. Every nation has the right to protect itself and its borders, a principle that, until recent years, didn’t spark much controversy.

Popular Catholic personality Bishop Robert Barron has previously stated that Catholic social teaching supports a nation’s right to define and defend its borders, noting that good moral reasons justify such action. The United States doesn’t have endless resources. We don’t have enough money to support mass illegal immigration, nor do we have enough medical professionals or adequate housing for those who cross the border without legal permission.

A lot of the U.S. bishops simply don’t seem to grasp this. They condemn deportation operations even though they don’t carry the responsibility of financially supporting and caring for the same individuals they defend. Their stance dumps an unfair tax burden on those who work and contribute to society, taking what these families earn and making it harder for them to provide for themselves. That is immoral.

Homan, a Catholic, stood outside the White House on Friday and fired back at the bishops for their letter, saying, “A secure border saves lives. We’re going to enforce the law, and by doing that, we save a lot of lives.”

He delivered that statement in direct response to the bishops, who denounced what they called the Trump administration’s complicity in causing a “climate of fear and anxiety” in immigrant communities. If you’re here legally, you have nothing to fear. If you aren’t, then yes — you should feel concerned. You’re not supposed to be here, and crossing illegally shows you’re disregarding the rule of law in the very country you want to call home.

Imagine breaking into someone’s house, eating their food without permission, and then panicking when the homeowner calls the police to boot you out. Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it? Yet that’s exactly what we’re dealing with on a national level.

According to LifeSiteNews:

“We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people,” the message stated, while ignoring the fact that Trump’s deportation numbers are not as “record breaking” as critics make them out to be when compared to years past. The bishops issued their first “special pastoral letter” in 12 years, following their 2013 denunciation of President Obama’s contraception mandate. They released the statement on the heels of the USCCB’s new “You Are Not Alone” initiative, which aims to support illegal immigrants. Liberal El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz spearheads the program.

During his comments to the media last Friday, Homan accused the bishops of neglecting their responsibility to govern the Church.

“I’m a lifelong Catholic, but I’m saying it not only as a border czar — I’m also saying this as a Catholic: they need to spend time fixing the Catholic Church,” he told the press. “According to them,” Homan continued, “the message to the world is: if you cross the border illegally, which is a crime, don’t worry about it.”

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh also rebuked the bishops, saying, “I don’t recall the bishops making any sort of video like this to condemn the Biden White House for supporting, funding, and facilitating the mass slaughter of children in the womb. I also can’t remember any video with solemn condemnations of the Biden White House and its support for the castration and sexual mutilation of children.”

With so much liberalism infecting the Catholic Church and endangering the souls of thousands upon thousands in the Body of Christ, Homan and Walsh are right in their criticisms. It’s time for the Church to get its own house in order.

