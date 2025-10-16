3 Young Children Commit Horrific Crime Against 5-Year-Old: 'Scalped From Her Head'

Authorities have charged three children from Ohio after they committed a horrific crime against a 5-year-old child last month. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office revealed that the attack happened in a field near East 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on September 13.

I've come across a lot of stories involving kids committing awful crimes against other children, but I can sincerely say what these three did to this poor child is the absolute sickest, most evil act you can imagine. The victim, though still alive, will carry psychological wounds that may never fully heal this side of heaven. It shocks the mind that young people were capable of this level of depravity.

Local law enforcement officers found the victim stripped naked and in the fetal position in an empty field located behind the Collinwood Athletic Complex.

“This case, because of the just extreme, violent, horrific nature – quite frankly, we’ve never seen anything like it,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in an interview with the media.

The girl's mother revealed on social media that the vile miscreants who assaulted her daughter actually scalped her. It's almost inconceivable that kids were capable of doing this to one of their peers. It's hard to imagine what kind of home life could warp and twist the suspects to such a degree that they would be capable of such an act.

The victim's mother said her daughter walked out the front door on the day the crime happened. The next time she saw her, she was beaten so badly that she was unrecognizable.

“What I saw was unbelievable,” the victim's mother said. “My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body. Her eyes were filled with blood. Her lips and mouth were filled with blood. Her nails had debris and dirt in it.”

A group of other children not involved in the incident spoke with local police, revealing that a 10-year-old girl led the 5-year-old victim to the field. She then smashed the young girl in the head and undressed her. It was then that the other suspects joined in and sexually assaulted the 5-year-old.

Another witness told law enforcement they saw the defendants urinate on the victim and rip out one of her braids. Emergency responders transported the 5-year-old girl to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where she stayed for five days.

Officials will summon the suspects to appear in juvenile court. As of this writing, the city lacks a facility capable of housing children under the age of 12.

“I’m asking myself as a parent, if kids are performing and committing these types of acts, I want to know what kind of environment they’re living in,” Cleveland City Council Safety Committee Chairman Michael Polensek said. Polensek is calling for an investigation of the suspects' parents through social services agencies.

Our society is in desperate need of hope and healing, which only comes through the preaching of the gospel. May Christ's light shine on this poor young girl and provide her with peace as she recovers.

