Teen Who Shot Infant in the Face and Hid Her in Snow to Stand Trial as Adult

Prosecutors will try a Wisconsin man, accused of murdering his newborn child at 16, as an adult following his final pre-trial hearing. Authorities allege that Logan Kruckenberg Anderson, 21, tossed his daughter into the woods in January 2021. The incident occurred just days after the baby's mother gave birth at a home in the Village of Albany.

On Jan. 9, 2021, the baby's maternal grandfather contacted local law enforcement officials and informed them his daughter had given birth and that Kruckenberg Anderson had taken the child and had not been seen since. When police caught up with the teen, he told investigators he left the newborn with a friend named "Tyler."

However, the mother of the infant told police the young couple had decided they couldn't keep the baby and needed to do something with her. Of course, they could have taken the child to a "baby box," since the state of Wisconsin has a Safe Haven law in place that allows parents to legally surrender their newborns if specific conditions are met. Tragically, that was not the option Kruckenberg Anderson chose, if he even knew such a solution existed.

Investigators later discovered the infant’s body, Harper, buried beneath snow in the woods with a gunshot wound. Police immediately arrested the teen and charged him as an adult. Later, he confessed to the crime, revealing that he shot the baby in the head twice. Another juvenile told authorities that he supplied Kruckenberg Anderson with a gun.

Ballistics experts matched the firearm to the bullets found near Harper's body.

The court scheduled Kruckenberg Anderson’s trial for October 27. Prosecutors filed charges of first-degree homicide and hiding the corpse of a child against him.

Authorities have not charged the mother.

While the suspect was just a teenager at the time of the murder, he certainly knew that what he was doing was wrong. Instead of getting help from a trusted adult or simply going to the authorities to find out what to do, Kruckenberg Anderson decided to snuff out one precious life and ruin several others.

We live in a society that preaches it's okay to engage in sexual activity at younger and younger ages, without fear of consequences. After all, you can simply abort a baby — which is murder — and pretend like the whole thing never happened.

Modern society has cultivated a culture of death, one that no longer values human life. Especially life in the womb. Kids are bombarded with pro-abortion propaganda at school, on television, and even by their parents at home in many cases. Instead of equipping children with the tools and understanding to take responsibility for their actions, schools and media teach them how to hide deviant behavior from parents and other authority figures.

Perhaps if our public education system spent more time teaching young people to save themselves for marriage or provided them with alternatives to deal with teen pregnancy other than abortion, Ruckenberg Anderson would have realized he had other options than murder.

As this tragic case clearly illustrates, this culture of death created by liberals has made it seem acceptable to try and cover your sinful actions by any means necessary, consequences be damned.

Help PJ Media continue to expose the truth about crimes against our most vulnerable citizens.