Kathy Griffin Crowned Queen of Crazy: Calls Trump a ‘Fascist Dictator’ and Pushes ‘No Kings’ Protests

Comedian Kathy Griffin went on a 10-minute-long rant as part of a promotion for this coming weekend's left-wing "No Kings" protests, slamming President Donald Trump by referring to him as a "dictator" who she believes "didn't win a free and fair election."

Advertisement

Given what happened in 2020 and the way people like Griffin treated MAGA folks who questioned the results of that presidential election, her statement is chock full of irony and hypocrisy. Griffin clearly isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer.

But it makes you wonder. Who's got the smaller IQ? Griffin, or those who, for some strange reason, still buy tickets to see her do "comedy" in person? Might as well put your cash directly in the toilet and flush.

“I am going to be 65 on November 4. So listen to Aunt or Grandma Kathy when I say our country has never been through anything this horrible in my lifetime,” Griffin kicked off her screed. After going on to compare Trump to former President Richard Nixon, Griffin said, “The current so-called president is a fascist.”

“Now, if you don’t know what that is, that’s an authoritarian or a dictator,” she added. “Now, the reason you don’t want that is because it takes away all your powers of choice.”

Griffin, the certified "Queen of Crazy," obviously doesn't have a clue what the term "fascist" means or what a dictator actually is; otherwise, she'd know that President Trump is the exact opposite of those two terms. How can a leader reduce the size of his government, protect individual liberties, and be a dictator? That's not how this works. This woman, who represents the average intellectually lazy liberal, is out of her gourd.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

She ranted about former Vice President Kamala Harris and TikTok, calling ICE raids "abductions." Then she attacked Lois and Clark actor Dean Cain for joining ICE and warned that the agency will send officers "in full force" during this weekend’s protests.

“But there will be arrests made and we’ll watch that fallout because people are calling this protest the no king’s day because Trump thinks he’s a king. And you know he’s not. He’s barely a president,” Griffin went on to say before going into detail about her election denialism. “In fact, guess what? I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble. I don’t think he won in a free and fair election. You heard me. I’m coming out and saying it myself. I don’t care if that means I look crazy.”

The comedian then claimed that billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom she called a "professional Nazi," bought votes, which she said gave Trump the 2024 presidential victory.

She then said, "And the fact that Trump won all seven swing states, which has never happened in the history of the U.S., makes it all very suspicious to me."

She can’t conceive that politically moderate Americans could actually want Trump as president. This is because well-to-do celebrities like Griffin are out of touch with the struggles of the common man. Democrats no longer represent the "little guy." They’ve become the rich, wealthy "elites" they once claimed to oppose.

Advertisement

Griffin isn't the only Hollywood liberal pushing the "No Kings" protest. Just a week ago, The Godfather actor, Robert DeNiro, said, "Now we have a would-be king — King Donald the First. F*** that."

Actor Robert De Niro: “Now we have a would-be king — King Donald the First. Fuck that. I’m Robert De Niro and I’m asking you to stand up and be counted in the nationwide No Kings protest on October 18th” pic.twitter.com/NKNoeQPP1m — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 9, 2025

“I’m Robert De Niro, asking you to stand up and be counted in the nationwide No Kings protest on October 18,” he added. “Visit nokings.org to find, volunteer, or host a protest near you. We’re all in this together, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

It's true what they say. Liberalism really is a mental disorder.

Help PJ Media continue to expose the truth about liberal Hollywood as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.