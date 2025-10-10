CNN's Anderson Cooper Makes a Huge Admission About Letitia James

CNN host Anderson Cooper dropped a bombshell on Thursday, admitting that New York Attorney General Letitia James purposefully targeted President Donald Trump. Conservatives have said this for what feels like forever, but the radical left and their media allies mocked us for it.

Now the chickens are finally coming home to roost.

A federal grand jury indicted James on Thursday, accusing her of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution about a mortgage application for property in Norfolk, Va., the same crime she tried to pin on President Trump.

Poetic justice doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Responding to news of the indictment, Cooper said on Anderson Cooper 360 that James vowed to sue Trump right after she won election in 2018.

“Jeff [Toobin], I mean, according to PolitiFact, the day after she was elected in 2018, Letitia James was asked by a community activist if she was gonna sue President Trump. And she said, ‘Oh, we’re definitely gonna sue him. We’re gonna be a real pain in the ass. He’s gonna know my name personally.’ I mean, that’s not a great look for somebody who has just been elected, who has just been campaigning and hasn’t even looked, I guess, deeply at any evidence," Cooper said.

Toobin, best known for getting caught pleasuring himself on Zoom, brushed it off, claiming politicians always say political things and calling both attorneys general and district attorneys “politicians.”

He then claimed Trump is politically targeting James in retaliation for her past remarks about going after him.

According to The Daily Caller:

Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan filed the two-count indictment. It concerns a $109,600 loan James secured on August 17, 2020, for a three-bedroom house in Norfolk, Virginia. The loan required her “to occupy and use the property as her secondary residence” and prohibited her from using the property as a “timesharing or other shared ownership arrangement.” Prosecutors allege James never lived in the house as a secondary residence and instead used it as a rental investment property. The Federal Housing Agency (FHFA) referred the case to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in April, accusing her of falsifying mortgage documents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed special attorney Ed Martin in August to investigate the mortgage fraud allegations against James after receiving the FHFA referral.

James sued Trump and the Trump Organization in the fall of 2022, accusing them of financial fraud to obtain favorable loans. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump in February 2024 to pay a $355 million penalty, which ballooned to $515 million with interest.

An appeals court later reversed the ruling, calling the amount “excessive.” You can only imagine the fury that must have burned in James’s office after that. She probably had smoke pouring out of her ears.

James denied the charges, calling them the result of Trump’s “political retribution.”

That's rich coming from James, given that we actually have her stating she was going to politically target Trump as part of her campaign for attorney general. How is she going to play the victim card when she did the same thing to the president during his 2024 campaign?

It's a brazen display of hypocrisy from someone who is supposed to uphold the principles of justice.

