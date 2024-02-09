Former GOP Gov. Makes Surprise Announcement About Senate Bid in Blue State

The former Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, stunned the political world this week by making a surprise announcement that he would be launching a campaign for Senate in the state, which is heavily Democratic, in an attempt to flip a seat.

Advertisement

This is the kind of thing we need to be doing a whole lot more of. No more retreating or surrender. We need to invade Blue States (politically speaking) and take them back for the good of the Republic. We simply cannot allow Democrats with their deranged socialist policies to continue being the dominant force in politics.

“I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics,” Hogan said in a post published on X. “It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work.”

Along with this mentality, which is exactly how we ought to be thinking right now, with so much in our country at stake, we also need to apply this mindset to state and local politics. While federal issues are important, what happens at the state and local levels is absolutely critical. After all, those policies will have the most direct impact on your daily life.

via The Daily Wire:

Hogan, who served as Maryland’s governor from 2015 to 2023, was reportedly lobbied by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to run for the Senate seat as the GOP seeks to secure a majority in 2024, according to The Hill. The moderate Republican left office with a 77% approval statewide, which included 81% approval among Democrats, according to a Gonzales poll. In 2022, Hogan ruled out running for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, saying he was “certainly humbled” by those encouraging him to run, but adding, “As I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator and that fact has not changed.” He was then floated as a potential third-party presidential candidate for No Labels, the political group seeking to challenge Republican and Democratic candidates in the general election.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Hogan has never been a fan of former President Donald Trump and was adamantly opposed to him and his attempts to regain the White House. He actually stepped down from his position of co-chair of No Labels just last month which got the rumor mill working fast and furious, spinning theories he might be running for president as their candidate. Well, now we know it was so he could make this bid for Senate.

The question is whether or not his anti-Trump stance will kill his chances of being able to win the seat he's running for? Maryland is such a heavily Democratic state that, perhaps, being against the former president might be an asset. Then again, there could be enough of a strong conservative base there that will refuse to support him over his rejection of Trump and thus make his campaign essentially dead on arrival.

“The politicians in Washington seem to be more interested in arguing than in actually getting things done for the people they represent,” Hogan said in the three-minute-long announcement video. “Enough is enough. We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians.”

I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation's broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I'll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work. pic.twitter.com/d0TuZchAtN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican elected to the U.S. Senate from Maryland since Sen. Charles Mathias left office in 1987. The 80-year-old Cardin has served in the Senate since 2007, and Maryland’s junior Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) was elected in 2016.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see if Maryland has had enough of the Democratic Party's destructive anti-American policies or if, in the words of Kevin McCallister, they are thirsty for more.



