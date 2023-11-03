Comedian Rob Schneider Makes a Huge Announcement

When it comes to the world of entertainment and comedy, you won't find a whole lot of open conservatives because standing up for what you believe in when it deviates from the progressive doctrines of the radical left in Hollywood usually lands you on a blacklist. That's why comedians like Rob Schneider are a true national treasure.

Advertisement

For years now, he's been outspoken about his political beliefs and thoughts, opposing the tyranny of the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic and also criticizing the horrific policies of the Biden administration on his social media platforms.

According to a new report from the Daily Caller, Schneider just made a massive announcement about a change he's made in his life. On Tuesday, the comedian posted a photograph of himself, along with a note of gratitude to his followers who wished him well on his 60th birthday, revealing that he recently converted to Catholicism and asking those he was harsh with over the last few years for their forgiveness.

“I am a new convert to Catholicism, I offer my apology for my lack of Christ’s forgiveness to my fellow man. I was so angry at the people who shut down schools and indeed the world and who coerced others to do things against their will which hurt many people deeply. I offer my unconditional forgiveness and amnesty,” Schneider said.

Schneider went on to share some wisdom he was told thirty years ago, saying, “At 40, you feel like you can conquer the world and there’s a sense that nothing can stop you. But at 60 you realize the very real fragility of life and temporariness of it all.”

Advertisement

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Today, I am reminded… pic.twitter.com/DcNq5dZBwu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2023

This is a big change for Schneider, and as a man of faith myself, I wish him well on this brand-new journey he's started. Those of us who follow Jesus Christ should absolutely be praying for him to continue to grow and deepen his faith and dependence on God. Maturity and spiritual growth often have a way of humbling us and helping us to see where our zeal is sometimes misplaced or abused.

I firmly believe that conservative values and ideology make the best worldview, politically speaking, especially when it is cultivated from and streamed through a Christian lens, and with so much at stake, it's critical that we get our values and the policies that flow from them correct. That leads to a passionate defense of what we believe to be true and right, and sometimes, when passion is unchecked, it can lead to unnecessary conflict or brutality in our conversations.

Advertisement

Through the power of the Holy Spirit, God helps to temper that, which is why Schneider offered an apology. I don't think he's apologizing for what he believes but for how he presented those beliefs. We could all stand to take a step back and make sure we're not hurting the message and mission on which our Lord has sent us.