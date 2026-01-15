Minnesota and Illinois’ Lawsuits Over Immigration Enforcement Are Going to Go Nowhere Fast

Sometimes people file lawsuits just for the sake of giving themselves something to do. Never mind the time, resources, and, most importantly, money that they waste in doing so. They just feel that they absolutely, positively prove that they’re right. No matter the cost.

Advertisement

And that’s apparently what local government people in Illinois and Minnesota are attempting to do.

Unhappy with the efforts being made by ICE agents in both states, lawsuits have now been filed by both of their governments to stop their so-called “invasion.” Yes, I’m serious.

As if Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis” and Chicago demanding that local officers don’t work with ICE isn’t insulting enough. Now they believe they can get a big legal hammer to resolve everything.

The states believe that the ongoing ICE operation isn’t making progress, despite proof that says otherwise. Instead, they’re noting that these are “a federal invasion,” whatever that means, and have legally requested that they stop.

As expected, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wasted no time in responding to the matter. “Sanctuary politicians like (Minnesota Attorney General Keith) Ellison are the EXACT reason that DHS surged to Minnesota in the first place.”

She added, “If he, Tim Walz, or Jacob Frey had just done their sworn duty to protect the people of Minnesota, they are supposed to serve to root out fraud and get criminals off the street — if they had worked with us to do it — we wouldn’t be having this conversation in the first place.”

Right? The whole reason that Trump sent ICE agents to both Illinois and Minnesota was because of the pure ineptitude of their leadership. Illegal immigrant criminals are costing taxpayers millions of dollars, and yet these leaders still swear up and down that they’re good for the community and that the immigrants are worth protecting. They’re going against their own oaths to take care of their citizens and crusading because they simply feel the need.

Advertisement

And now, with these lawsuits, they feel that they could finally stop Trump once and for all, and get “back to normal” – you know, losing money and putting fear into the lives of these hard-working Americans that are just trying to get by as it is.

But these lawsuits are going to backfire. Badly. And it’s pretty clear to see why.

Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor, recently spoke to CNN about why these suits are so baseless. And it’s not just from a distant standpoint. He’s actually been following what’s been happening just as closely as I have.

When asked about the legal precedent for the states asking for ICE agents to be stopped in the city, Honig made it free and clear there was none. “There is no example, nor does either state cite an example in their papers, of a judge prohibiting a federal law enforcement agent from enforcing federal law in a given state.”

He added, “There is plenty of dramatic language in the complaints, but that doesn’t change the legal calculus. You can’t just take a situation that has no legal precedent and no legal support and say, ‘Well, yes, but our situation is really, really bad, therefore we get to invent new law.’”

Precisely. This comes down to Minnesota and Illinois government types complaining about how “bad” everything is, when, in fact, they brought the chaos to begin with. Not to mention that you have Frey amping up his online activists to the point that they’re now hunting down ICE agents and their families, and even bombarding them in the streets.

Advertisement

So who’s the bigger threat here?

I expect these lawsuits to go nowhere fast once they’re heard. A smart judge is likely to give them one look and see them as absolutely baseless, and likely to ask the states to either put up with what’s being thrown at them or – wait for it – work with them for a much smoother process? Which, honestly, is what they should’ve done in the first place.

Sometimes lawsuits aren’t needed – especially when common sense is an option.

Like what you’re reading? There’s a lot more where that came from.

PJ Media VIP members get deeper dives, exclusive columns, and commentary you won’t see on the public side. Best of all, you can get 60% off right now with the promo code FIGHT.

Sign up for PJ Media VIP and help us keep telling the stories that matter.