Why Does the Industrial-Medical Complex Want You to Fear Ketamine?

We’ve heard a lot about ketamine lately. If you were watching the Maya Kowalski trial, you learned that ketamine has many uses for people in pain. Still, despite promising outcomes for many patients using it for pain relief, depression, addiction, and more, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital tried to demonize it during the nine-week civil trial to cover up their involvement in the medical kidnapping of a child and the suicide of her mother. It was JHACH's argument that they "saved" Maya from ketamine, and her mother surely would have killed her with the ketamine infusions she was receiving from doctors outside JHACH. The jury disagreed and found JHACH liable for battery, false imprisonment, and driving Beata Kowalski to suicide.

JHACH is refusing to pay the court-ordered $261 million their client owes the Kowalski family and is instead tying it up in court with foot-dragging and ridiculous motions for a new trial based on the way one juror writes his “s’s.”

Meanwhile, the news is all over the place that Matthew Perry died of the “acute effects of ketamine.”

That’s convenient. I don’t think I had heard of a high-profile ketamine death until now. While every outlet is running with the approved narrative being pushed out by the Industrial-Medical Complex that ketamine is bad and scary and should be immediately regulated by the FDA, the facts of Perry’s death, to this curious journalist, simply don’t add up to ketamine alone.

Buried in the articles about the toxicology report reveals that Perry was on a cocktail of dangerous drugs while also suffering “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, and diabetes.” Also in his system were an opiod, buprenorphine, benzodiazepine, and lorazepam. Two of those drugs have a serious warning of coma or death. Lorazepam and buprenorphine together can cause “central nervous system depression” that can lead to “respiratory distress, coma, and even death,” according to Drugs.com.

Forbes, at least, picked up on the comorbidities Perry suffered that contributed to his death. “If used in high doses, ketamine has been known to cause dangerous changes in blood pressure that may be particularly deleterious in patients with cardiovascular disease, which Perry had,” Forbes admitted. But none of the articles I read reported on the other drugs and their known risks of death when taken together...which seems rather significant.

But in almost every article, the main cause of death is listed as “acute effects of ketamine” instead of “lethal cocktail of prescription drugs.” I don’t know why the LA County Coroner went with ketamine only. PJ Media has reached out to that office and asked for clarification. If they respond, we will update the story.

It seems irresponsible to me to blame one drug when there were so many other contributing factors. Is this the beginning of the medical mafia using the death of a beloved figure to push their usual scare tactics that could have the effect of harming millions of people who are currently being helped by ketamine therapy? It’s almost like a memo went out demanding ketamine be demonized because one of their own just lost a giant medical malpractice case involving the drug and they don’t want to pay. The People didn't buy the scare stories about ketamine in the courtroom, so maybe they'll believe it if the media says it's true.

If it’s true that Perry had a large amount of unprescribed ketamine in his system, and he got into a hot tub knowing he had just taken a medicine that causes dissociation and drowsiness, it appears to be a very bad decision. Adding to that bad decision was another one of ingesting an opioid and a benzo that are contraindicated. That right there is a recipe for a very bad day.

That’s all very sad. But it has nothing to do with the people who are using ketamine under a physician’s supervision and are experiencing relief from their symptoms. Don’t let Big Medicine gin up a campaign to “protect” us from a therapy that is working for many people by using the bad decisions of a TV star to terrify you into giving up more personal freedoms.

Free people should not be dictated to by unelected bureaucrats at the FDA who are more motivated by political favors and cushy appointments than our health. Further, big conglomerates that owe the victims of their medical malpractice $261 million but are refusing to pay should not be given one more reason to continue abusing their victims through endless litigation after the People have spoken against them. Maya Kowalski never used ketamine outside of a physician’s supervision. Her use of the drug to control complex regional pain syndrome is not anywhere near the same as Perry’s recreational use. That's hard to hear for his family and friends who believed he was sober, but his toxicology report tells a different story. Addicts and their sad plight should never decide the parameters for non-addict use of available therapies for human illnesses.

If you see a relentless campaign in the next few months to demonize ketamine use, do not underestimate the pull of a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that was just humiliated by "six people from the bus stop." That's how JHACH's attorney, David Hughes, described the jury. That's the level of respect they have for you, John Q. Public.

It’s time to tell the Industrial-Medical Complex and their friends in the corrupt media who take the majority of their advertising from Big Pharma to leave us alone. We’re more than capable of trying therapies and taking risks after informed consent if we want to. No one, especially the government, should be allowed to tell us what we can and cannot do with our own bodies. Just ask those abortion nuts! Our bodies, our choice, right? Or are we going to only demand the right to murder our offspring but give up the right to try alternative therapies that might heal us?

If you don’t want to die from ketamine, don’t overdose on it, and for God’s sake, don’t get into a hot tub after downing benzos and opioids and ketamine and go for a swim. Congress doesn’t need to act to tell us that’s a bad idea. On a separate note, I am sorry Perry died early due to his addiction struggles, and I'm sure he wouldn't want his death used to restrict others from therapies they want and need.