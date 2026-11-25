America is tired.

You can see it in the faces of people standing in grocery store checkout lines, quietly calculating what they can afford. You can hear it in conversations around kitchen tables, in the voices of parents worried about the world their children will inherit, and in the silence of people who no longer know whom to trust.

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We are approaching Thanksgiving in a nation that feels considerably less secure than the one many of us grew up believing in.

Promises have been broken. Political loyalties have been tested. Faith in our institutions has eroded. The threat of global conflict hangs over us. The cost of living has outpaced wage growth for many American workers. We are increasingly concerned about our health, our food, our environment, our bodily autonomy, and the seemingly endless expansion of government authority without corresponding accountability.

For many Americans, the last several years have been an uncomfortable education in the difference between the country we believed we lived in and the country we are discovering.

There is a particular heartbreak in that discovery. And I think we underestimate the emotional toll it takes.

There is something rather beautiful about the American innocence that made so many people reluctant to believe their own government could ever betray their trust. It speaks to the goodness of ordinary people who, because they themselves would never knowingly harm their fellow man, struggle to comprehend that others might. Discovering that not everyone operates from the same moral compass can be devastating.

But we must be careful that in discovering the darkness in others, we do not extinguish the light within ourselves.

This Thanksgiving, I am not going to suggest that everything is wonderful. It isn't. Gratitude does not require intellectual dishonesty, and hope does not require ignorance. We can acknowledge everything that is wrong with the world while celebrating everything that is still remarkably right with it.

And there is so much that is right.

There are Americans quietly paying for the groceries of strangers. There are neighbors clearing debris from one another's yards after storms, volunteers searching for missing children, farmers feeding communities, and people opening their homes to those who have nowhere to go. There are exhausted mothers making magic out of modest means and fathers working extra hours to give their children opportunities they never had.

There are people sitting beside hospital beds, rescuing abandoned animals, delivering meals to the elderly, mentoring children who need someone to believe in them, and praying for people whose names they may never know.

In fact, research that the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps published found that more than 75 million Americans volunteered through organizations between September 2022 and September 2023, contributing nearly five billion hours of service. More than 137 million Americans informally helped their neighbors during that same period.

Think about that for a moment. Billions of hours of human beings choosing to make someone else's life a little better.

Few of these people will make the evening news. There will be no congressional hearing about their generosity, no press conference announcing their kindness, and no ticker running across the bottom of a television screen documenting their extraordinary contributions to humanity.

Yet they are America.

America is not merely the collection of people occupying buildings in Washington, D.C. It is the hundreds of millions of human beings whose ordinary acts of decency hold this country together every single day.

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And perhaps we have spent so much time looking toward Washington for salvation that we have forgotten to look across the street.

Most of us want remarkably simple things. We want to raise our families, enjoy the fruits of our labor, breathe clean air, eat nourishing food, sleep peacefully, and have some measure of security. We want meaningful work, genuine friendships, healthy children, and the freedom to live according to our own convictions. We want to leave something better behind than what we inherited.

These are not partisan aspirations. They are human ones.

We may not be able to control what happens on the world stage tomorrow, but we have enormous influence over what happens within the small circumference of our own lives. And when millions of people begin exercising that influence, the circumference grows.

Attend the local meeting. Help the struggling family. Support the small business. Plant the garden. Get to know your neighbors. Volunteer. Hold your elected officials accountable. Teach your children to think independently, to question courageously, and to love generously.

As Gen. Michael Flynn has often said, local action equals national impact.

That principle extends well beyond politics. Every act of goodness sends something into the world that did not exist before we chose to create it. Every encounter leaves an imprint. We are constantly contributing to the collective energy of humanity, whether we are conscious of it or not.

What are we contributing? Hope or hopelessness? Courage or fear? Generosity or resentment? Are people better for having encountered us?

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We cannot spend every waking hour consuming the ugliness of the world and expect to remain untouched by it. Nor should we confuse being informed with being perpetually miserable. There is no virtue in surrendering our capacity for joy simply because there are things worth fighting against.

In fact, joy may be one of our most underestimated forms of resistance.

Laugh loudly. Make the beautiful meal. Hold the baby. Kiss the person you love. Feed the birds. Watch the sunset. Call the old friend. Sit a little longer at the dinner table. These are not distractions from the things we are fighting for. They are the very things we are fighting for.

As this year winds down and another waits on the horizon, perhaps we ought to give some thought to what we intend to carry across that threshold. We can bring our bitterness, our disappointment, our exhaustion, and our fear. Or we can bring the wisdom those experiences have afforded us, without allowing them to rob us of our tenderness.

We can be awake without being angry all the time. We can be vigilant without being consumed by fear. We can demand accountability without abandoning compassion. We can be formidable in our convictions and gentle in our humanity.

We the People are not powerless. But our power is not limited to what we do in a voting booth. It resides in what we build, what we refuse to tolerate, what we teach, what we nurture, and how we show up for one another.

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the beautiful heart of the American people. For the millions of good souls who continue to give, to build, to love, to persevere, and to believe that a better world is worth the effort.

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Let us end this year with gratitude and enter the next with intention. Let us become more discerning without becoming cynical, more courageous without becoming cruel, and more determined without becoming hardened.

The world has enough darkness. Let us be deliberate about the light we bring into it.

Whatever else may be taken from us, the goodness within us is ours to keep.

And ours to give away.

Happy Thanksgiving, America. May God bless you, your families, and the beautiful possibilities that still lie before us.

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