Gutfeld Explains Why the Left’s Purity Tests Have No Finish Line

Last week, I told you about California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), one of the most radical lawmakers in America, getting chased out of a far-left rally by his own side for not being radical enough. This came in the wake of the primaries in New York City, where candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America won three races last week, ousting two incumbents who were themselves radical leftists.

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Just not radical enough.

Wiener himself got the full treatment again on Saturday when masked, black-clad activists surrounded him as he tried to leave San Francisco's Trans March. They screamed in his face that he supported "a genocide in Gaza" and shouted, "we f*****g hate you." This is the same Scott Wiener who has spent his career championing every cause the modern left holds sacred. None of it mattered.

You don't get more radical than Wiener. He's about as far left as a California Democrat can drift without falling off the edge of the map entirely. And he still wasn't radical enough. That tells you everything about where the Democrat Party is headed, and Greg Gutfeld couldn't resist torching the left over it.

"He's pro trans surgery for kids, which is evil," Gutfeld said. "He thinks knowingly passing HIV to a person is not a crime. He thinks it's unfair to put certain sex offenders on the list because it tips people off in hiring and renting situations, which is the point. He believes that criminals basically should have less information."

Then Gutfeld turned to the moment that should disqualify Wiener from sympathy entirely. "He described Kirk as some reprehensible bigot," Gutfeld said, recalling Wiener's reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination. "So he just fed into the grotesque spectacle of cheering a friendly, open conservative's death. Charlie was actually doing what this guy wished he could do. He was having debates, and all he was asking for was peace, and he got killed."

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Gutfeld used the moment to draw a sharp line between the two sides of the aisle. "It's hard, but it does illustrate the difference between the left and the right," he said. "We on the right have limits to our demands. No matter how much on the left you embrace their battery of bat poop crazy ideas, there's always another that you fail to acknowledge."

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"Naming anything you believe is decent, they can say is oppressive," Gutfeld added.

He's right. Wiener spent years building a career on a foundation of radical leftist orthodoxy, and it still wasn't enough to save him from a mob screaming in his face. The far left has built a machine that consumes its own believers, and Wiener, like many other Democrats, realized that no matter how radical he is, he’s not immune from their ire.

Gutfeld summed up where this ends. "This is what happens," he said. "Ultimately, the minority goes after the other minority, and it keeps going, and it keeps going, and it keeps going until there's none left."

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"The have NO limits to their GRIEVANCE NAMING."@greggutfeld GOES OFF on anti-Israel liberals who accosted a PRO-TRANS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT. pic.twitter.com/eWMFKiVei9 — The Five (@TheFive) June 29, 2026

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