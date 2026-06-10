Greg Gutfeld Just Destroyed the Left's Constant Support of Creeps

There's a pattern on the left that conservatives have noticed for years. Democrats really do support some of the creepiest, perviest people, and they do so without any shame whatsoever. The latest example, of course, is Graham Platner, who just officially won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine.

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"Democrats have no creep radar," Gutfeld explained on The Five. "But a burly guy in a dress can show up to teach sex ed at fifth in your fifth grader’s class. And those parents would say, ‘But that's their lived experience.’ A Republican truck driver would pull the guy up by the scruff of his neck and throw him through a window."

He continued, “Think about all the parades, the parade of creeps and pervs that the Democrats have introduced to us, you know, or embraced or defended. Whether it's Anthony Weiner or Swalwell, Antifa, trans activists… they cannot see a creep if it's sitting on their lap doing a — whatever."

Then Gutfeld made the case that Graham Platner actually did the country a favor. And believe it or not, his reasoning makes perfect sense.

"Platner is a hero, and I'll tell you why," Gutfeld said. "He's done a tremendous service. He's slayed two big movements, the 'You're A Nazi' movement, by being a Nazi and being accepted by the left. You can't call anybody a Nazi anymore. What about the #MeToo movement? Well, by not believing all women, that goes out the window because he got the most strident adherence of those causes to accept him, revealing that that whole scene was theatrics."

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Recommended: Democrats Are Literally Blaming Trump for Their Support of Graham Platner

Of course, the left has overused the "Nazi" label so much, spreading it so thin that it barely means anything anymore. Now, with their support of Platner, it just rings that much more hollow. And, obviously, we all know the #MeToo movement’s most vocal enforcers dropped the cause the moment it stopped being politically useful. When a radical left hero turns out to be exactly what their movement claims to fight, the whole operation collapses.

“He’s the most toxic male since Jeffrey Dahmer took up cooking," Gutfeld said. "Also, left-wingers, left-wing males now have a great new excuse. You know, if you're unemployed, sleeping on the couch, mooching off your parents, you're not a bum. You're just going through a dark period, you know, and if you try to rape a woman, just say, I thought it was a guy trying to break into my car. And I rape men as a power move so they don't rip me off. But Platner, to my point, is not a man. He's a trans man. A person who exaggerates the stereotypes of masculinity. From the face fur to the tat to the deep guttural grind of his death metal voice, he comes off as real as a California election."

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"Democrats have no creep 📡" @greggutfeld RIPS into the left for always propping up pervs like Platner pic.twitter.com/TYh0yg6pdj — The Five (@TheFive) June 9, 2026

That last line says it all. The left built a brand around “fighting Nazis,” “believing women,” and “preserving democracy.” Graham Platner walked right through the front door, and the radical left held it wide open.

In the end, Platner isn't an aberration; he's the continuation of a trend where Democrats support the worst kinds of people, because they reflect the party's real values.

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