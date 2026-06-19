A Confused Joe Biden Was Abandoned on Stage During Obama Center Opening

Joe Biden seems determined to prove he was unfit for the presidency, and boy, did he do so again during the opening ceremony for Barack Obama's presidential center.

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I hate that I’m even talking about the event, but Biden’s “Biden moment” is just impossible to ignore. Video from the ceremony shows Jill Biden physically leading her husband onto the stage, which tells you everything you need to know about where things stand for Ol’ Joe before a single word was spoken.

And yes, things got worse from there.

As the ceremony wound down, Obama strutted around, playing air guitar to the music while Jill watched approvingly and then trailed him offstage. Joe Biden, meanwhile, was left standing by himself at the podium. He looked completely lost, like a nursing home patient who forgot where he was. He took off his glasses, stared blankly out at the crowd, and appeared to mouth, "Where's my granddaughter?" That was the last thing viewers saw before the broadcast feed mysteriously cut out.

Bizarre moment as Biden is left behind on stage at the Obama Center opening, asking for his granddaughter.



“Where is my granddaughter?” pic.twitter.com/3nkY2U43ih — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 19, 2026

We all watched Biden's presidency unravel in real time and recognized what went down. The wandering. The confusion. The blank stare into the void after the cameras were supposed to have stopped rolling. This is the same man the Democrat Party insisted was sharp as a tack right up until the moment he wasn't allowed to run for reelection anymore because he imploded on stage while trying to debate President Trump.

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And perhaps the worst thing is that Biden’s handler-in-chief, Jill, wasn’t anywhere to be found.

"Why does Jill look so aggravated? Like she's surprised he got lost on stage?" New York Post columnist Miranda Devine asked on X. "As usual she shirked her duty of ensuring her husband wasn't embarrassed in public. It's despicable. Her access to the spotlight and VIP outings she adores is entirely due to him and she can't be bothered to be a decent wife."

The Obama Center opening came the same day that The New Yorker published an interview with Hillary Clinton in which she said that Biden running again in 2024 "was a terrible mistake."

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“He made a terrible mistake,” Hillary said. “He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country. He had said that he would not run again, and counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky, but I believe that if he had kept to that plan, that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest. And very sadly I believe whoever emerged from that contest—whether it was the Vice-President or a governor or a senator or anybody else—would have beaten Donald Trump. I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden, but once he held on for as long as he did we were in a terrible dilemma.”

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That narrative conveniently ignores that Hillary enthusiastically endorsed Biden's 2023 reelection bid when it actually mattered, when she had every opportunity to say exactly what she's saying today. She said nothing. She cheered him on. They all did.

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