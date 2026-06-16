Morning Show Host Destroys Hakeem Jeffries Over Gas Prices Rhetoric

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has a habit of falling apart the moment someone on live television refuses to nod along with him. I've pointed this out before, and on Monday, he proved it again. This time, it happened on Good Day New York, where what should have been a friendly local morning show became the place his gas prices talking point went to die.

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Jeffries showed up to discuss Trump's newly negotiated peace deal with Iran, a deal that ended months of war and hostilities. Instead of crediting the president for ending a conflict, which Jeffries has been calling “an endless war” for weeks, Jeffries tried to turn it into an attack line on the economy. "It was a reckless war of choice that has obviously cost the American people significantly, particularly as it relates to skyrocketing gas prices in an environment where the cost of living was already too high," he said.

I don’t have to remind you that Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to gas prices, and co-host Rosanna Scotto knew it, too.

"Gas prices were up under Obama, too. And Biden, right?" she said. Then she went further, asking, "Didn't we have gas prices over $5?"

Jeffries, wearing another Knicks hat too big for his head, managed only a partial answer.

"Well, there were gas prices in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic situation—” Jeffries started to say

"And I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen," Scotto added.

Perhaps in an act of mercy, the host steered the conversation toward the New York Knicks’ NBA championship, leaving Jeffries sitting there with his own argument handed back to him in pieces. Scotto didn't even need talking points. She just remembered recent history.

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Hakeem Jeffries gets RIPPED after talking about the economy.



HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama



JEFFRIES: Well, listen



HOST: And Biden, right?



JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not…



HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?



JEFFRIES: Well



HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen pic.twitter.com/CDcLlfpOHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

Recent history is brutal for Jeffries' framing. Gas prices hit a record national average of $5.02 a gallon under Biden in June 2022. Democrats at the time didn't blame Biden's policies. They blamed the COVID pandemic aftermath and the Russia-Ukraine war, branding it "Putin's price hike." Under Trump, prices peaked last month at just over $4.50 a gallon before declining, as his administration worked out the Iran peace deal. So the worst Trump-era gas prices never even reached what Americans paid under the last Democrat president, and now they're heading down, not up.

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I’m telling you: Jeffries is not good when he’s challenged on facts. We’ve seen it before. Back in October, he spoke with Margaret Brennan on CBS's Face the Nation and ran into a similar problem: getting confronted with his own words. Brennan reminded him that he'd declared earlier this year that "There are no election deniers" on the Democrat side, then asked him to explain why he was simultaneously accusing Republicans of "rigging" the midterms.

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Remember, Jeffries was Nancy Pelosi's handpicked successor to lead the House Democrats. Instead, he looks like a man who can recite a script flawlessly until someone interrupts it, at which point he has nothing. He can't survive a follow-up question, and at some point, even his own party has to notice.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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