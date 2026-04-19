Trump Warns Iran: 'No More Mr. Nice Guy'

President Donald Trump is done playing nice with Iran — and he wants Tehran to know exactly what that means.

After Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on multiple ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Trump took to social media with a message that left zero room for ambiguity.

Advertisement

Trump said Iran violated a ceasefire agreement by opening fire in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as a serious escalation. He claimed that multiple vessels were targeted, including a French ship and a British freighter.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” Trump said. “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”

Trump added that U.S. representatives are headed to Pakistan for negotiations, signaling that diplomatic efforts are still underway. “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” he said.

At the same time, Trump suggested that Iran’s own actions have effectively reinforced a U.S. blockade in the region. “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it,” he said. “They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day!”

According to Trump, the United States stands to benefit from shifting shipping patterns, particularly in domestic energy markets. “The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!’”

He emphasized that the administration has put forward what he described as a fair deal, while warning of severe consequences if Iran refuses. “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump said. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Advertisement

Trump closed with a stark warning, framing potential military action as long overdue. “They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years,” he said. “IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!”

Speaking with Fox News' Trey Yingst Sunday morning, Trump took it further, warning that if no deal is reached, "the whole country is getting blown up." That's language strikingly similar to what he deployed just before a previous ceasefire was announced, which suggests this may be Trump's version of deadline diplomacy. Push hard enough, make the consequences concrete enough, and watch the other side blink.

ICYMI: Is This the Worst News About the Supreme Court We've Gotten Yet?

He also made clear that the military option is fully loaded. "We're preparing to hit them harder than any country has ever been hit before because you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Yingst, adding that the U.S. has "massive amounts" of ammunition ready to go.

Trump’s frustration is obvious, and clearly, he’s done playing games.

The fact is that Iran has spent decades testing the limits of American patience and walking away with sanctions relief, pallets of cash, and enough breathing room to keep spinning centrifuges. The mullahs have learned, quite effectively, that the cost of bad behavior rarely exceeds what they can absorb.

Advertisement

Trump argues that the price just changed.

Whether this is carefully calibrated pressure designed to bring Iran to the table on American terms, or a genuine ultimatum with a Tuesday deadline, one thing is clear: the administration believes the only language Tehran understands is overwhelming force, and Trump is speaking it fluently.

"It's time for the Iran killing machine to end," he said.

“We’re preparing to hit them harder than any country has ever been hit before because you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," President Trump told me.



The President said the U.S. has "massive amounts" of ammunition.



“It's almost like they don't learn," he added. pic.twitter.com/8MlkzLs1Rq — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 19, 2026

And when Trump says it, you know he means it.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!