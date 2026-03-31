It’s Real, and It's Spectacular: Trump’s Presidential Library Design Unveiled

On Monday night, Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, dropped a stunning new rendering of President Donald Trump’s future presidential library. And let’s just say: Subtle it is not.

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The video, which he shared on X, shows a gleaming skyscraper rising over downtown Miami. It’s bold, beautiful, unmistakable, and very Trump. The building features his name in massive letters, evoking the signature style that defined his pre-presidential real estate empire. A spire at the top is light red, white, and blue, and an American flag hangs on the side.

It is a gorgeous building.

"This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” Eric Trump said.

Inside, the renderings suggest this won’t be your typical sleepy presidential library. There’s a grand golden entrance and a hallway lined with plaques honoring past presidents, echoing Trump’s own “walk of fame” concept at the White House’s West Colonnade. A ballroom that looks a lot like the planned ballroom expansion at the White House. And there’s even a replica Oval Office, complete with gold trim, gold drapes, and all the ornate touches that became a hallmark of Trump’s aesthetic.

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One of the more striking features is a massive atrium designed to showcase U.S. military aircraft, including a retired Air Force One. It’s less “quiet archive” and more “American spectacle,” which, again, is totally on brand for Trump.

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Check it out; it’s gorgeous.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.



Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.



This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

According to reports, the 2.63-acre site was originally a parking lot at Miami Dade College through a deal the Trump Organization brokered with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

The foundation plans to raise close to a billion dollars for the project, and some of that money is expected to come from Trump’s lawsuit settlements from media companies.

While Trump’s presidential library looks amazing and everything appears to be going well, Barack Obama’s presidential library, set to open later this year, has become something of a punchline. The building is brutally mocked on social media for being an ugly monstrosity resembling a trash can.

🚨 JUST IN: Everyone is comparing Donald Trump's newly unveiled presidential library coming to Miami with Barack Hussein Obama's TRASH CAN library



The comparison isn't even close 😭



What an embarrassment for Hussein.



Trump's is STUNNING, unmatched! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/T1dLlGx22y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

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On top of that, the Obama Foundation has faced serious scrutiny over how it acquired its land in Chicago, as well as reports of insiders drawing hefty salaries while soliciting unpaid volunteer labor for its grand opening.

Then there’s Joe Biden’s library, which appears to be struggling just to get off the ground. Fundraising has reportedly fallen far, far short of expectations, and basic details like location, design, and construction timeline remain up in the air. That’s not a great sign for a project that’s supposed to cement a presidential legacy.

By contrast, Trump’s vision feels decisive, fully formed, and — whether you like the style or not — impossible to ignore.

Yes, a skyscraper for a presidential library is unconventional. But as you know, nothing about Donald Trump has ever been conventional. The early renderings suggest something that doubles as a monument, a museum, and a statement piece all at once. As a former architect, I love it.

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