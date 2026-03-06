The Real Reason Trump Fired Kristi Noem Is Not What You've Been Told

The story you heard first — that President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem over a $220 million ad campaign — isn't wrong, exactly. But it's incomplete. The ad spending lit the fuse; an eight-word question that Noem refused to answer in plain English plunged the detonator.

Here's what really pushed Trump to fire her.

It was previously reported that the breaking point for Trump was when Noem testified on Tuesday that he had personally approved $220 million in Homeland Security advertising, including a cinematic spot of her riding a horse in front of Mount Rushmore with a voiceover that said, "From President Trump and me: Welcome home."

Trump says he never knew about it, and multiple reports indicated he was really upset over her claim.

So yes, Trump was already halfway out the door with Noem after Tuesday. Then came Wednesday. What went down that day sealed her fate.

At the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) asked Noem point-blank, "Have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?"

Noem didn't say no.

“I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today,” Noem replied. “I would tell you is, that he is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are thousands of them in the federal government.”

Lawmakers pressed her repeatedly. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told her directly, "I really think you need to say the word 'no' into the record so that you can clear that up." Noem never did.

“It kept mounting up,” said another source, who agreed that it was the last nail in the secretary’s coffin. A third source said, “There was just no going back with the two hearings. It all became about her and him.” Lewandowski himself told The Post he wasn’t sure what role the alleged affair played. “You’re asking me to speculate on things that I have no insight into,” he said when reached by phone.

“The question about the affair at the hearing was actually the final straw. It was f—ing brutal,” a source told the Post.

Lewandowski, for his part, played dumb. Asked whether the affair question factored into Trump's decision, he said, "You're asking me to speculate on things that I have no insight into." He also described himself publicly as merely an "unpaid volunteer" — despite DHS staffers describing him as Noem's de facto chief of staff who ran what employees called a "reign of terror" inside the department.

Noem and Lewandowski began to lose influence in January when a second anti-deportation activist, Alex Pretti, was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, following the earlier fatal shooting of Renee Good. Trump sent in the pair’s internal rival, border czar Tom Homan, to calm and wind down the local operation. An administration official said: “Replacing Kristi was based on the culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures including the fallout in Minnesota, the ad campaign, the allegations of infidelity, the mismanagement of her staff, and her constant feuding with the heads of other agencies, including CBP and ICE. “Kristi’s drama sadly overshadowed and distracted from the administration’s extremely popular immigration agenda, which will continue full force.”

In the end, Noem turned one of the highest-profile jobs in Trump's cabinet into a liability — and Trump, who had reportedly "joked about" her relationship with Lewandowski for years, finally decided the joke wasn't funny anymore.

