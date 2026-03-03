This Bombshell About the Negotiations With Iran Changes Everything

A new CNN poll shows that 59% of Americans disapprove of the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. That number shocks me.

Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. The regime has funded proxy wars, armed Hezbollah, backed Hamas, and spent decades chanting for the destruction of Israel and the United States. The idea that another round of diplomacy was going to stop them was pure fantasy. Donald Trump did what had to be done, and there’s now a real chance for the people of Iran to be free, and for there to be peace in the Middle East. I know some people will just oppose it because they oppose everything Trump does.

For those who are actually persuadable, new information from Steve Witkoff has come to light that should change how they view this conflict. Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy for Middle East talks, gave a stunning account on Fox News of how those pre-strike negotiations unfolded. The picture he painted is not the one most Americans have in their heads.

In the very first meeting, Iran didn't come in hat in hand. Witkoff said Iranian negotiators opened by declaring their "undeniable right to enrich all of their nuclear fuel" — and then dropped a bombshell. "In that first meeting, both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly, with no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% [enrichment] and they're aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs, and that was the beginning of their negotiating stance. So that's — they were proud of it."

That was their opening line. This wasn’t a reluctant admission dragged out by tough questioning. Not a secret that slipped out. They were boasting about it. Iranian negotiators walked into the room and led with it.

And Witkoff wasn't done: "They were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs."

So while Barack Obama patted himself on the back for his nuclear deal with Iran as some breakthrough, while the international community insisted for years that "diplomacy" and "monitoring" of Iran was working, Iran was quietly running circles around every inspector and every agreement ever put in front of them.

Steve Witkoff:



Let me say this, because I forgot this small little detail.



In that first meeting, both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly, with no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% and they're aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs, and that was the… pic.twitter.com/cT9VAfv8PD — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2026

The U.S. team actually offered Iran a remarkable deal — free nuclear fuel, indefinitely, for peaceful domestic energy use. Tehran rejected it without hesitation. Why? Because peaceful energy was never the point. It was never the point under Obama, and it certainly wasn't the point now. Iran wanted nuclear weapons. No matter what obstacles came its way, it would keep trying.

So yes, bringing up Obama’s nuclear deal and blaming Trump for getting us out of it in his first term is a joke. Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons the entire time, and the deal just made sure they had the cash to do it.

As for that CNN poll, those numbers reflect what Americans knew at the time in the immediate aftermath of the bombing. Will these new details make a difference? They should. The strikes happened because every other option had been exhausted and then some. Americans deserve to know that.

The left's opposition to Trump's bombing of Iran isn't genuine; it's just Trump Derangement Syndrome.