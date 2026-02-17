Schumer Pushes Bill to Make the LGBTQ Pride Flag Equal to the American Flag

In one of the most insulting moves ever, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to make the LGBTQ pride flag a congressionally authorized symbol, giving it the same federal protections as the U.S. flag, military flags, and POW/MIA flags.

Yes, you read that right.

Chuck Schumer wants the pride flag to have the same status as Old Glory and the flags honoring those who served and sacrificed for this country.

Schumer's legislative push comes in direct response to the Trump administration's removal of the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument outside the Stonewall Inn earlier this month. The Stonewall Inn is the site of a 1969 clash between police and patrons at the gay bar, an event widely considered the birth of the gay rights movement.

"Stonewall is sacred ground and Congress must act now to permanently protect the Pride flag and what it stands for," Schumer declared, adding that "Trump's hateful crusade must end."

The pride flag was removed following an internal memo from the Department of the Interior ordering "non-agency" flags at national parks be removed. The memo stated clearly that "only the U.S. Flag, flags of the DOI, and the POW/MIA flag will be flown by the NPS in public spaces where the NPS is responsible for the upkeep, maintenance, and operation of the flag and flagpole."

The directive, signed by National Park Service Acting Director Jessica Bowron last month, included exceptions for historical flags, military flags, and flags of federally recognized tribal nations. It also cited 2023 GSA guidance, noting that flagpoles at federal buildings "are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public. Rather, approved non-agency flags and pennants may be flown as an expression of the Federal Government's official sentiments, to promote a Federal agency-approved program, to adopt or support a Federal agency policy, or for a specific special occasion."

The pride flag has since been reinstalled atop the pole outside the Stonewall Inn, but Schumer's legislation would prevent it from being taken down again in the future.

The Stonewall National Monument, which falls under the National Park Service's supervision, was first designated by former President Barack Obama in 2016. Now Schumer wants to exploit that designation to force the Pride flag into permanent federal protection.

It's worth noting here that President Donald Trump never explicitly targeted the pride flag. He simply signed an executive order restricting what types of flags may be displayed on federal property to ensure only the U.S. flag is prominently flown.

There’s nothing hateful about that; it’s just restoring proper respect for national symbols. And no, the pride flag does not deserve to be a national symbol.

What is the pride flag? It’s not a national symbol that reflects American identity. It's a political symbol rooted in sexual orientation and sexual identity. It's disgusting that anyone would suggest the pride flag should be given the same status as the U.S. flag or military flags that honor those who've bled and died for this nation.

"The very core of American identity is liberty and justice for all — and that is what this legislation would protect: each national park's ability to make its own decision about what flag can be flown," Schumer said, adding that "Attempts to hurt New York and the LGBTQ community simply won't fly, but the Stonewall Pride flag always will."

This is pure political theater. I highly doubt that Schumer believes this legislation has a chance of passing, but that's not the point. This is blatant pandering designed to improve his approval numbers among Democratic voters to fend off a primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He's desperate to prove his left-wing bona fides, and what better way than to wrap himself in the pride flag and portray Trump as the villain?

