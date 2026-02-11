Megyn Kelly Destroys Piers Morgan’s Defense of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Megyn Kelly appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week and had to explain to host Piers Morgan why so many Americans weren’t happy with this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. And it got pretty heated.

Morgan’s attempt to defend the Super Bowl halftime show spiraled into a full-blown Megyn Kelly takedown.

“I’ve watched every halftime show going back 30, 40 years,” he said proudly. “I thought as a piece of theater, it was the best I’ve seen, just the most extraordinary, kind of Broadway-on-steroids piece of theater.” He wasn’t done, either. “I also thought it wasn’t remotely divisive politically. In the end his Grammys speech was, but his performance, I thought, was actually a lot of things which I would’ve thought people on the conservative right would applaud. It was about love.”

Don’t you love being lectured about what conservatives should support?

“A couple actually got married — for real — in the middle of it,” he added. “He was preaching about unity, not just the United States of America, but the wider Americas. What was the problem, Megyn?”

“A certain male gesture is coming to mind, but I’m not sure I can do it on this show,” she quipped. “No, it wasn’t about what he was actually gonna do during the middle of the Super Bowl performance. It’s about him.”

From there, she launched into a blistering critique. “It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer, somebody who’s been an outspoken critic, of course, of the Trump administration and of America, and our anti-immigrant policies. This is long before the current controversy over ICE.”

“He doesn’t want illegals deported from this country,” Kelly pressed on, fire in her voice. “Well, too bad, because the majority of Americans do want that and are not shy about pushing for it, and that’s why President Trump got elected.”

And she kept on going.

“So he and his little buddies over at Green Day never miss a chance to bash the United States of America,” she said, clearly fed up with the rock star rebellion she sees as mainstream now. “He got selected because Jay-Z, for some reason, has got the choice over who performs at our Super Bowl.”

She added, “Don’t even get me started on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.”

But then Kelly really dropped a truth bomb. Bad Bunny’s performance was, in fact, divisive.

“I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform… the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America. Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States?” she asked sharply. “We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish.”

Then came the knockout punch. “This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country.”

Morgan tried to interject, but Kelly rolled right through it. “We don’t need a black national anthem,” she declared. “We don’t need a Spanish-speaking, non-English performing performer, and we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our primetime entertainment.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Exactly. I watched both the Bad Bunny monstrosity and the All-American Halftime Show, and the only message I got from the Bad Bunny performance was "this wasn't for me." You can insert all the obligatory gestures of unity into it all you want, but there was nothing unifying about that performance.

