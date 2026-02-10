Liberal Social Media Influencer Accused of Racism in Viral Post

Ed Krassenstein, the left-wing influencer who has made a career out of attacking President Trump on social media, just had one of those spectacular faceplant moments that remind everyone why he has no credibility.

If you watched the Super Bowl halftime performance, you may not have been able to follow along with the nearly all-Spanish performance. But at one point, you could see that Bad Bunny handed a Grammy to a young boy. Naturally, Krassenstein couldn't resist pushing some disinformation.

Krassenstein fired off a post claiming the child was Liam Ramos, the five-year-old whom his father abandoned while the latter was evading ICE agents in Minneapolis last month. Democrats falsely claimed the boy had been arrested and detained by ICE, when the truth was that his father left him behind, and his mother refused to take custody of him.

Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos!



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1cDfi2faQ0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

The problem was that the boy in the halftime show wasn't Liam Ramos at all. It was Lincoln Fox, a five-year-old child actor and model who has appeared in commercials for Walmart, Target, and Huggies. Lincoln's talent agency, The W Group, confirmed that his participation came through standard entertainment-industry casting. The kid even posted on his own Instagram afterward, writing, "I'll remember this day forever! It was my truest honor.”

After getting torched in the replies, Krassenstein tried to save face with an update claiming there were "conflicting reports" about whether the child was really Liam Ramos or just meant to represent him. Eventually, Krassenstein admitted the boy was just a child actor, but the post had already succeeded in its goal. As of this writing, his false claim has already gathered over 327,000 likes and 38,000 reposts.

UPDATE: according to the latest reports the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026

There were never "conflicting reports." He was just caught in a lie.

The backlash wasn't just about spreading misinformation, though Krassenstein has plenty of practice in that department. Critics started pointing out something else: Was he suggesting all Hispanic children look the same?

Do all Hispanic children look the same to you? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 9, 2026

So did you just assume this is Liam Ramos because all brown people are the same to you?



This is NOT Liam Ramos — it’s a child actor named Lincoln Fox. Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/9Ex1cShcJe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2026

Racist Krassenstein. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2026

Ed was like “wow they’re both Hispanic, must be the same kid” pic.twitter.com/vBUlCmLuuQ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 9, 2026

Krassenstein and his twin brother, Brian, have built their brand on round-the-clock criticism of Donald Trump, and it's widely suspected they're on someone's payroll for all that dedicated anti-Trump posting. Both brothers deny being paid by the DNC, PACs, or outside groups to post on social media.

