Top Democrat Gives Anti-ICE Agitators Green Light to Shoot ICE Agents

Democrats have been desperate to turn immigration into a winning issue for them, so much so that they're willing to let some of their own supporters get hurt or killed in the process if it means more angry voters at the polls voting Democrat in November.

Advertisement

But now one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the House has taken things to a dangerous new level by essentially calling for Americans to shoot ICE agents.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) went on a tirade, during which he appeared to say that citizens would be justified in shooting ICE agents.

“But what is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets, the attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums,” Nadler began. “If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself.”

It has long been established that ICE agents wear masks because they are under threat of the radical left identifying and doxxing them. On top of that, even masked ICE agents are clearly identifiable as federal agents every single time. There is no need to suggest that it would be justified to shoot ICE agents.

“But we see people being shot, for what? For driving a car?” Nadler added.

He skipped the part where Renee Good drove her car to run over the ICE agent.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler appears to suggest American citizens would be justified in shooting masked ICE agents.



"What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets."



"The attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were… pic.twitter.com/gJlabKOijv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance blasted Nadler’s reckless rhetoric on X.

"Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement," Vance wrote. "This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I'm sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively."

Nadler, of course, denies suggesting that citizens should shoot ICE agents.

“This is BS. I’m not calling on citizens to shoot ICE. I’m calling on ICE to stop shooting citizens,” Nadler claimed in a post on X responding to Vance, despite the evidence to the contrary. “ICE is a rogue agency hellbent on terrorizing our neighbors and instilling fear in immigrant communities. They should stop wearing masks, put on a uniform, and start wearing body cameras. Get a judicial warrant, too.”

Recommended: Gutfeld Destroys a Moronic Liberal, and it Wasn’t Jessica Tarlov This Time

Last month, two fatal shootings in Minneapolis involving federal officers became flashpoints for anti-ICE agitators. Good was shot and killed after she drove her car into an ICE officer to run him over. The officer was injured in the assault. In a separate incident, Alex Pretti, who was armed with a loaded pistol and two extra magazines, was shot and killed after a struggle with Border Patrol agents.

Advertisement

The reality is that attacks on ICE agents have exploded over the past year. Department of Homeland Security data shows a 1,300% increase in overall assaults against agents, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% surge in death threats.

“This unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said last month. “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Federal officers are being shot at, beaten, and having their cars weaponized against them. But apparently that doesn't matter to Democrats like Nadler, who seem more interested in demonizing law enforcement than protecting the people who risk their lives to enforce our immigration laws.

Advertisement

When a top Democrat stands up and suggests that Americans would be justified in shooting federal agents, he's giving permission to the most extreme elements of his party to engage in violence. Alex Pretti engaged with federal agents with a loaded gun. He’s not the only one, I’m sure. Rhetoric like Nadler’s is going to get federal agents killed because people like Nadler are giving agitators the green light to do so.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!