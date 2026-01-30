Is There a Shady Deal Behind Klobuchar’s Gubernatorial Bid?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz revealed this week that he will never seek elected office again, effectively ending his political career. I think I speak for all of us when I say he won’t be missed.

Advertisement

Alpha News Senior Reporter Liz Collin speculated that there could be a shady deal at play to save his political career.

While speaking with Jesse Watters on his primetime show on Fox News Thursday evening, Collin pointed out that Walz was “careful to say that he will not run for public office again.”

Collin argued that this distinction matters because “Sen. Amy Klobuchar could still appoint him to her Senate seat.”

Jesse Watters reacted with surprise, prompting Collin to add more context about Klobuchar’s own announcement.

“Also interesting to note that Senator Klobuchar, in her announcement, did not mention President Trump today by name,” Collin said. “She did say that she was going to root out fraud, but that’s hard for many of us to believe. She’s been a senator for nearly 20 years.” Collin added that Klobuchar “has been silent, uh, on the issue of Somali fraud in Minnesota, Jesse.”

Watters pressed the point directly, asking, “Wait, so Liz, are you saying there’s a deal between Walz and Amy?” He followed up, “She’s gonna appoint him to be a senator?” Collin stopped short of making an accusation, but she could not dismiss the idea. “It is a possibility, and I thought the word choice in that interview last night was quite interesting,” she said.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Journalist @LizCollin reports that WALZ and KLOBUCHAR may have made an INSIDE DEAL to appoint him as SENATOR 🚨



“Governor Walz you’ll notice, was careful to say he will not run for public office again. However, he could be appointed to a Senate seat.” pic.twitter.com/8Q3Ko52j2z — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 30, 2026

It’s a fascinating theory, but I think it doesn’t make much sense.

No matter how much Walz spins his dropping out of the gubernatorial race, the fact is he wouldn’t have done it unless it was clear his continued candidacy put the Democratic Party at risk of losing the election.

For our VIPs: What’s the Real Reason Amy Klobuchar Is Running for Governor?

Assuming that Klobuchar wins the election — and that’s a relatively safe assumption — she would then be able to appoint a temporary replacement to fill the vacancy until a special election could take place. According to Minnesota law, the election would be held in November 2027. If the idea is to give Walz a political lifeline, that’s not much of one because he’d almost immediately have to start running for reelection to the U.S. Senate, including a primary that would take place in August. There’s nothing in the statute barring the temporary appointee from seeking a full term. Appointing Walz to save his political career would be extremely risky given the ongoing investigations into the massive fraud that occurred on his watch.

Advertisement

On the flip side, if Walz has no intention of seeking a full term, appointing him would be a waste of an opportunity for a Democrat to make himself known to the voters before the election.

Ultimately, I think the theory that Klobuchar would appoint Walz to her Senate seat doesn’t make much political sense. Walz is damaged goods, and that’s exactly why he ended his reelection bid in the first place.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!