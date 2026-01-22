Jim Jordan DESTROYS Jack Smith During His Congressional Testimony

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is not having a good day today. He’s testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his investigations of President Donald Trump during the Biden administration, and to say it’s not going well for him is an understatement. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has already systematically dismantled Smith's credibility by focusing on one of the January 6th Committee's most explosive and dubious claims.

Jordan began by reminding everyone about Cassidy Hutchinson, the J6 committee's “star witness” who testified during the J6 Committee’s prime-time hearing. She had made shocking allegations that were not only absurd on their face but were also based on alleged second-hand information: the claim that President Trump lunged across the back seat of his vehicle, grabbed the steering wheel, and tried to drive to the Capitol himself.

Jordan cut right to the chase, asking Smith point-blank if he thought Hutchinson was lying.

Smith immediately began hedging. "Chairman Jordan, my assessment of that particular issue is that with respect to the testimony about… the president lunging towards the driver, my recollection of her testimony about that is that it was secondhand. She said she'd heard that from somebody," he stammered.

Jordan then brought up Tony Ornato, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations. When asked if Smith remembered what Ornato said about the incident, Smith admitted he didn't recall. Jordan was happy to refresh his memory: Ornato said it never happened.

Then there was Bobby Engel, the Secret Service agent actually in the vehicle that day. He also said it didn't happen. Both men claimed they first heard this absurd story only when Hutchinson testified at the prime-time hearing.

But Jordan wasn’t done. He asked Smith if he ever confirmed Hutchinson's testimony about this specific incident. Smith tried to deflect with bureaucratic deflections about conducting independent investigations, but Jordan wasn't having it.

"Did you ever confirm it? That's a simple question," Jordan demanded.

After more evasion, Smith finally admitted the truth. "We interviewed a... another firsthand witness… who was in the car… who did not confirm… that that had happened," he confessed.

Jordan then reminded Smith of his own testimony from his December deposition, in which he described much of Hutchinson's evidence as "secondhand hearsay." Smith acknowledged he was referring specifically to the vehicle incident. Jordan pressed on, recalling that Smith had called Hutchinson "a second- or even third-hand witness" and admitted that if he were a defense attorney, "the first thing I would do is seek to preclude her testimony because it was hearsay."

"That's correct, sir," Smith confirmed.

The questioning took an even more damning turn when Jordan asked whether Smith would have put Hutchinson on the witness stand if the case had gone to trial. Smith hedged again, saying no final determinations had been made and that they had "a large choice of witnesses."

But Jordan caught him. Smith was still, at the very least, considering her as a witness.

Jordan then brought up a bombshell from Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis, who wrote in their book that Smith "had wondered whether some of Hutchinson's claims might be relied upon at trial" and "told the elections team he wasn't ready to give up on Hutchinson's account." The book also noted that Trump administration officials "uniformly fiercely disputed her accounts under oath" and that prosecutors on Smith's own team eventually convinced him not to use her as a witness.

"That is the point,” Jordan said. “The fact that they used her in a prime time hearing and you won't rule out using her or didn't rule out using her, putting her on the witness stand when everybody knows she wasn't telling the truth, that says it all," he declared. "That's the degree the left and Democrats were willing to go to get President Trump, putting on the witness stand someone everybody knows is making it up."

For the final blow, Jordan revealed that Cassidy Hutchinson was mentioned 185 times in the January 6 Committee's report. "Someone that the whole country knows wasn't telling the truth, and you were still considering putting her on the witness stand because you had to get President Trump, and everybody can see that," Jordan concluded.

🚨Jim Jordan confronts Jack Smith about Cassidy Hutchinson’s repeatedly discredited testimony about Trump on Jan. 6:



"You didn’t rule out using her, putting her on the witness stand, when everybody knows she wasn’t telling the truth. That says it ALL.



That’s the degree the… pic.twitter.com/iKGyFshNXm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

Smith had no credible response. The exchange exposed not just the weakness of the January 6 Committee's case but also Smith's willingness to consider using discredited testimony in his own prosecution — all in the name of getting Trump.

The exchange was so brutal that it’s impossible to see how Smith’s credibility could recover.

