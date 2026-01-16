This Interview Just Destroyed a Major Conspiracy Theory About Charlie Kirk’s Assassin

Matt Margolis | 11:14 AM on January 16, 2026
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

The assassination of Charlie Kirk in September has generated a lot of conspiracy theories from the left. They range from claiming that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is a MAGA supporter, a far-right “Groyper,” and even not the actual assassin, and he’s being framed.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin interviewed a family member of Lance Twiggs, Robinson’s transgender identifying lover, and she put to rest one of the key conspiracy theories.

She revealed quite a bit about the pair in the interview, but what stood out most was how quickly and confidently she shut down the swirling conspiracy theories. When asked directly whether police had the right suspect, she showed no hesitation at all.

“100%. They, they have the right guy.”

That certainty cuts through weeks of half-baked theories and left-wing efforts to redirect blame anywhere but where it belongs. According to this woman, whose identity was protected in the interview, Robinson was not some misunderstood pawn swept up by shadowy forces. He was a deeply troubled young man whose decline played out over time, largely out of public view.

The relative began by describing both Robinson and Twiggs as unusually intelligent, emphasizing that their talents were obvious early on. Twiggs, in particular, was described as exceptionally gifted musically.

“I mean, both of them are super smart. I mean, Lance was … I do know that, and I remember, you know […] he was a, I don’t know, concert pianist. Like, his, his talent for piano music was off the charts. Like, not, not normal. It was very, it was very, um, impressive.”

She applied the same perception of raw intelligence to Robinson, which made his trajectory all the more tragic in her view.

“And that’s kind of what I’ve heard about Tyler is that he was just so smart […] And it’s just a shame that these kids that had so much potential and […] such a bright future.”

When Entin asked what might have caused such a drastic turn, the answer pointed to isolation and immersion in online subcultures rather than any external mastermind pulling the strings.

“…And then, being as anti-social as they were, from my understanding of, you know, playing these games and being a part of this, uh, this Discord group.”

That detachment from reality appeared to be a defining feature of the pair's lives.

“You know, it just — They didn’t seem like they were in a real world.”

Entin raised questions about the text messages exchanged between Robinson and Twiggs after the assassination, messages that many observers have described as disturbing or bizarre. The family member brushed off the idea that the tone of those texts alone proved anything unusual.

“The world that they were in, like, this gaming world, like, that was a normal way that they kinda spoke.”

She also flat-out rejected the idea that Robinson was framed or that he’s some pawn of a larger conspiracy.

“How confident are you that police have the right guy, Tyler Robinson?” Entin asked.

“100%. They — they have the right guy.”

That statement alone dismantles much of the noise surrounding the case. Sometimes the simplest explanation holds. Tyler Robinson committed the crime, and law enforcement caught him. Everything else looks like a distraction.

I know the Left really wanted the conspiracy theories to be true, but once again, they were wrong.

Read more by Matt Margolis

