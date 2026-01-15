Hakeem Jeffries Just Crossed a Dangerous Line That Can’t Be Uncrossed

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just fired a warning shot at the entire Trump administration, and it's the kind of threat that ought to make every American nervous about what Democrats have in mind if they ever claw their way back to power.

Advertisement

This week on Fox News, Trump advisor Stephen Miller reminded ICE agents that the law is on their side.

“To all ICE officers: You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. Anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony,” he said. “You have immunity to perform your duties, and no one—no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist—can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties. And the Department of Justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice.”

REMINDER. “To all ICE officers: You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. Anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony. You have immunity to perform your duties, and no one—no city official, no state official,… pic.twitter.com/xoWDjOctLe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 13, 2026

It was a simple, clear, factual message, informing them that no matter how much the left attacks them, the Trump administration stands with them. But Jeffries was so triggered by Miller’s message that he wrote a response on X, and it was rather chilling.

Advertisement

"To all members of the Trump administration," Jeffries wrote, "the incitement and engagement in state violence against the American people is a serious crime. Donald Trump will leave office long before the five-year statute of limitations expires. You are hereby put on notice."

That wasn’t an empty threat; he means it, and it would be a mistake not to believe he was serious. Hakeem Jeffries literally threatened ICE agents and Trump administration officials with future prosecution for doing their jobs and enforcing the law.

ICYMI: Nick Shirley Drops Another Bombshell Video, Exposing Even More Fraud

Let’s keep something in mind here. It’s Democrats who are inciting violence by calling ICE agents Trump’s Gestapo and accusing them of crimes. Democrats may not like that immigration law is being enforced again, but the law is the law. If they don’t like it, they can try to change the law.

He doubled down at a press briefing, repeating his threats and making it crystal clear that Democrats are planning to wage lawfare against Trump officials and ICE agents when they return to power.

“So every single one of these people who we see brutalizing the American people, they're gonna be held accountable one way or the other, accordance with the law,” Jeffries said. “And the statute of limitations, this is for every single member of the Trump administration, is five years. Donald Trump will be long gone, left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, statute of limitations will be alive and well. And there'll be a lot of people in this country, patriotic people determined to make sure those who broke the law with impunity during the Trump administration are held accountable.”

Advertisement

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries threatens political retribution against President Trump and his administration.



Democrats don’t care about the American people; they’re focused on attacking President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xHWQtuEnQc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2026

Make no mistake about it, Jeffries' threats show exactly what Democrats plan to do if they win back Congress in 2026 or the White House in 2028. It’s the same thing they did after Trump left in 2021. They're not hiding it. They are going to try to put people in jail for having the audacity to enforce immigration law.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!