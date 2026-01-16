Gutfeld Destroys Jessica Tarlov Again, and It Was Brutal

I know a lot of our readers would love to see Jessica Tarlov taken off Fox News’ The Five, but, honestly, I think it’s funny to see her desperately trying to push the left-wing narrative and getting destroyed repeatedly. Last month, she humiliated herself following DNC marching orders to discredit independent journalist Nick Shirley after his bombshell exposé on Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota. She dismissed him as just a kid with a camera, pretending that “tons of people” were already on the story, as if that makes his work less significant instead of proving how colossal the fraud really is. Before that, Greg Gutfeld absolutely destroyed her for pushing the “both sides” argument on political violence after the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Gutfeld and Tarlov had another brutal exchange Thursday night, and honestly, I think brutal doesn’t quite cover it. As the discussion turned to protests, ICE enforcement, and the ongoing chaos surrounding confrontations with law enforcement in Minnesota right now, which includes an illegal alien trying to kill an ICE agent with a shovel, Tarlov had the audacity to blame ICE for causing the chaos.

And he destroyed her for it.

“You create the environment, and then you complain about the consequences,” he said. “When you kick over a beehive, don’t complain when the bees come after you. When you poke a bear, don’t say, ‘I can’t believe the bear’s chasing me.’”

Tarlov tried to gaslight by pushing the narrative that protesters are just standing and watching, “You have a right to stand there and yell at an officer if you want.”

Gutfeld immediately called her out on it.

“That’s not what we, that’s not what we were talking about,” he said

“Yes. It is!” she whined.

What followed was a clear breakdown in Tarlov’s absurd position. Gutfeld accused the left of deliberately fostering disorder and then feigning shock when things get violent. He explained that these anti-ICE activists were “deliberately creating an environment so that there… is chaos. And when there is chaos, you go, ‘Oh my God, someone gets hurt.’”

As Tarlov stumbled through overlapping objections, Gutfeld pressed the point further, arguing that activist groups thrive on the chaos taking place right now.

When Tarlov tried one last emotional appeal — suggesting that ICE agents are the real agitators — Gutfeld didn’t even pretend to give her professional courtesy. “How naïve are you?”

Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Jessica Tarlov for accusing ICE agents of causing chaos:



"When you poke a bear don't say 'I can't believe the bear is chasing me!'... You guys are deliberately creating an environment so that there is chaos!" pic.twitter.com/lljH0zqfGn — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 15, 2026

Gutfeld’s point was accurate and devastating, and Tarlov had no credible answer. Democrats have repeatedly used incendiary language to describe ICE, with leaders like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz even calling agents “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo,” a phrase that has clearly radicalized leftists in his state.

Democrats are the ones equating ICE agents to Nazis, essentially egging on their supporters to use violence against them. They expect ICE agents to sit there and take it and then pretend to be scandalized when they try to protect themselves. It’s a sick game the left plays, and seeing Tarlov getting ripped a new one for playing it was beautiful.

