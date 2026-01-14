Sen. Hawley Destroys Doctor Who Can’t Answer ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’

On Wednesday morning, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions held a hearing on the dangers posed by chemical abortion drugs. During the proceedings, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) posed a simple, direct question to Dr. Nisha Verma, a board-certified OB-GYN, who was there as a Democrat witness.

Advertisement

“Dr. Verma, I wasn't sure I understood your answer to Senator Moody a moment ago. Do you think that men can get pregnant?” Hawley asked.

That should have been the most straightforward question in the world to answer. It required no policy analysis, no nuanced debate, no medical jargon. It only needed honesty.

But, instead, we got evasion.

Verma immediately signaled distress, explaining, “I hesitated there ’cause I wasn’t sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was.” She pivoted to identity politics, telling the committee, “I do take care of patients with different identities. I take care of many women, I take care of people with different identities.”

Hawley tried again: “Well, the goal is just the truth. So can men get pregnant?”

Verma still refused to answer.

“Again, the reason I paused there is I’m not really sure what the goal of the question,” she said, before launching into another vague reference to her “experience.”

Hawley reminded her of her own testimony: “You just said a moment ago that ‘science and evidence should control, not politics.’” Then he tested that claim: “Can men get pregnant?”

What followed was surreal. He asked the same question over and over, but instead of an answer we got evasion in the form of talking points. At one point, Verna said, “I take care of many women that can get pregnant,” as well as people who don’t identify as women. She then said,“I totally agree science and evidence should guide medicine.”

“Do science and evidence tell us that men can get pregnant? Biological men, can they get pregnant?”

Advertisement

This should have been easier for her answer. Stripping away the absurdity of self-identification and just bringing it all back to biology. Think that helped? Nope.

“I also think yes/no questions like this are a political tool,” she said.

That answer said everything. A doctor, under oath, dismissed a yes-or-no biological question as a political weapon. Hawley responded sharply, “No, yes/no questions are about the truth, Doctor. Let’s not make a mockery of this proceeding.”

He reminded her that the issue was not abstract: “The United States Supreme Court just heard arguments yesterday at great length on this question. This is not a hypothetical question. This is not theoretical. It affects real people in their real lives.”

Still, Verma would not answer. She accused Hawley of “reducing the complexity” of the issue.

He was getting visibly and audibly frustrated at this point.

“It’s not complex,” he pointed out. “I’m trying to get to an answer, and I’m trying to test, frankly, your voracity as a medical professional and as a scientist.”

When Verma began talking about “conflating male,” Hawley expressed what millions of Americans were thinking. “This is extraordinary.”

Eventually, Hawley put the truth on the record himself: “For the record, it’s women who get pregnant, not men.”

ICYMI: ICE Agent Crushes Protester’s Moral Superiority With One Epic Comeback

He tied the exchange back to abortion drugs, noting that chemical abortion drugs cause adverse health events in 11% of cases, which is far above what the FDA label claims, and yet Verma “won’t even acknowledge the basic reality that biological men don’t get pregnant.”

Advertisement

Her final defense was telling. “I am a person of science,” she insisted, adding that she was there to “represent the complex experiences of my patients” and that “polarized language or questions” did not “serve the American people.”

Hawley rejected that framing outright: “It is not polarizing to say that there is a scientific difference between men and women. That is truth.” He warned that her refusal to acknowledge biological reality was “deeply corrosive to science, to public trust, and yes, to constitutional protections for women as women.”

This is why so many Americans have lost trust in so-called experts who claim to “follow the science” while refusing to answer a question that is so obvious the question wouldn’t even have been asked ten years ago. Make no mistake about it, a doctor who cannot say that men do not get pregnant is not practicing medicine. She is reciting dogma. If a simple question about biology can’t get a straight answer, how politicized has science and medicine become? It’s a scary question to ask, and the answer is no doubt terrifying.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!