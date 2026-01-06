BREAKING: Michael Reagan, Son of President Reagan, Dies at 80

Sad news hit the conservative world with the announcement that Michael Reagan, the adopted eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, passed away Sunday in Los Angeles at 80.

NEWSMAX contributor and son of former President Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, passed away on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Wkr4ry9p9j — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 6, 2026

His family shared the news on Tuesday in a statement.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Edward Reagan. Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles, California. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him. We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family's privacy during this difficult time.

Reagan was a Newsmax contributor, and the conservative network’s CEO Christopher Ruddy offered a tribute to him.

"Michael Reagan was far more than a political commentator," Ruddy said. "He was the living embodiment of his father's legacy, and throughout his life he worked tirelessly to carry forward Ronald Reagan's torch for freedom, family, and faith. Michael approached everything he did with extraordinary enthusiasm and energy. He deeply loved his family and his country.”

He added, “We at Newsmax will miss him greatly and will never forget the role he played in helping build Newsmax into one of the nation's newest and most influential media outlets. The Reagan family has lost a devoted husband and father, America has lost a great patriot, and I have lost a dear friend. May God hold him close to His heart. Rest in peace, Michael Reagan."

Andrew Coffin, vice president and director of the Reagan Ranch, also shared some words about Reagan.

“We lost an American hero, a faithful son, and a devoted father and grandfather this week. Ronald Reagan’s oldest son, Michael Edward Reagan, died following a battle with cancer on Sunday, January 4, 2026,” Coffin said.

We are grateful for Michael’s life, for his friendship, for the family he raised, and the way the Lord has blessed the labors of his hands for the good of so many others. To paraphrase his father’s closing words from the Oval Office: Michael, you haven’t just been marking time. You’ve made a difference. Your voice has made this country stronger and freer, and, thanks to your commitment to sharing the lessons of your father with young Americans, you are making sure that we leave her in good hands. All in all, not bad, not bad at all.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute called Michael “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute mourns the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.



Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding… pic.twitter.com/Y4VX9M8nsb — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) January 6, 2026

