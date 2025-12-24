Eric Swalwell Seems Desperate to Prove That He’s a Terrible Human Being

When former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced that he'd been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer, the response was exactly what you'd expect: an outpouring of prayers, support, and heartfelt tributes from across the political spectrum.

Unfortunately, not everyone was gracious and heartfelt. Democrats are known for exploiting tragedy for political gain, and it turns out that Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is also running for governor of California, thought it was appropriate to use Sasse’s diagnosis to score political points.

As PJ Media previously reported, Sasse's announcement was deeply personal and profoundly moving. He didn't sugarcoat the reality of his diagnosis.

"Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do," he said. "I’m blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers. As one of them put it, 'Sure, you’re on the clock, but we’re all on the clock.' Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all."

His message didn’t come without a glimmer of hope.

"I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight," Sasse said. "One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived. We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape."

But he framed his battle in terms of Christian faith and hope, concluding, "But for now, as our family faces the reality of treatments, but more importantly as we celebrate Christmas, we wish you peace: “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned….For to us a son is given” (Isaiah 9)."

As of this writing, his post has been viewed 17 million times and received more than 12,000 replies.

More than 12,000 people replied to Sasse's post, offering prayers and encouragement. Among those was Swalwell.

Rather than join the chorus of support, the California Democrat reposted Sasse's diagnosis and turned it into a pitch for more government spending. "How can someone so good like Ben Sasse be stricken with something so bad like pancreatic cancer?" Swalwell wrote. "Life's unfair. Terribly so. But that's why we can't allow the proposed 40% cut to cancer funding." He continued, "2 out of 5 of us will be told one day, 'I'm sorry. You have cancer.' Let's make that not a death sentence, but a chance to live decades more."

How can someone so good like Ben Sasse be stricken with something so bad like pancreatic cancer?



Life’s unfair. Terribly so. But that’s why we can’t allow the proposed 40% cut to cancer funding.



2 out of 5 of us will be told one day, “I’m sorry. You have cancer.”



Let’s… https://t.co/JQsNRAjHPa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 23, 2025

The response was swift and brutal. Users on X accused Swalwell of exploiting a terminal diagnosis and lacking even a shred of decency. Most of them used some colorful language, so I can't post them here.

Swalwell's decision to turn Sasse's heartbreaking announcement into a budget battle was beyond shameful. When someone shares news as Sasse did, the appropriate response is compassion. Swalwell chose to be opportunistic instead, and X let him know exactly what they thought of that decision.

