COVID Vaccine Critics Have Been Vindicated

For years, conservatives who dared question the safety of mRNA COVID vaccines found themselves silenced, censored, and mocked. Now, fresh research confirms what they've been saying all along: These shots can trigger severe heart damage.

Advertisement

“Covid mRNA vaccines can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack, scientists have found,” reports The Telegraph. “More than 2,000 people in Britain suffered inflammation of the heart [myocarditis] or heart lining [pericarditis] following vaccination, with young men particularly vulnerable.”

The majority of cardiac problems were caused by mRNA jabs, such as Pfizer and Moderna, which delivered a blueprint of the Covid spike protein to cells. Now Stanford University has found that the immune system can lock on to the foreign RNA from the vaccine, which triggers a fierce response and in some cases can inflame heart cells. It is likely to be a problem with other mRNA jabs, they warn.

The Biden administration wasn't content to merely push these experimental shots on Americans — they actively worked to silence anyone raising red flags. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg later admitted his company caved to months of White House pressure to censor COVID content, even humor and satire, questioning vaccine safety. President Biden himself declared social media platforms were "killing people" by allowing vaccine skepticism. Posts suggesting vaccines might be unsafe or asking whether the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab vanished into the digital void. PJ Media, dedicated to the truth, frequently reported on studies showing dangerous side effects of mRNA vaccines, and yes, we were often demonetized and censored as a result.

Advertisement

For example, when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a January 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, we immediately raised questions about a potential link between Hamlin’s health incident and the COVID vaccine. The official explanation was commotio cordis, “a rare lethal disruption of heart rhythm that occurs as a result of a blow to the area directly over the heart at a critical time during the cycle of a heartbeat.” But, even then, myocarditis was a known side effect of mRNA vaccines, especially in young men. Studies showed Moderna and Pfizer shots carried higher myocarditis risks for young men than the virus itself, with odds of an incident at around one in 5,000 to one in 6,000 after a second dose. Even Dr. Doran Fink of the FDA admitted that “when you look at the balances of risk versus benefit, what we really start to see is risk of myocarditis being higher [than the risk from COVID-19] in males under age 40.”

In March 2023, we learned that Pfizer was aware of the increased risk of myocarditis associated with its mRNA vaccine.

Related: Democrats Bet Against Trump’s Tariffs. Now They're Eating Crow.

The push to impose mRNA vaccines on the public actually pre-dates the pandemic. About a year before COVID-19 hit, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat on a Milken Institute panel discussing accelerating mRNA vaccine development. Moderator Michael Specter openly mused about “blowing up the system” to bypass old vaccine-production methods.

Advertisement

Fauci then lamented the regulatory burden of multi-year trials and safety reviews. That’s when Rick Bright, who ran BARDA at HHS, added a chilling thought: Maybe a “disruptive event” was needed. He speculated that a novel avian virus in China could trigger a global pandemic and facilitate the rapid approval of mRNA vaccines.

October 29th, 2019



Milken Institute: The Future of Health Summit



Anthony Fauci & Rick Bright discuss a “Universal Flu Vaccine” and a hypothetical scenario where a novel virus emerges from China.



Just over 4 months prior to that actually happening and 11 days after Event 201… pic.twitter.com/F4ryF0InQp — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) November 4, 2023

And then COVID hit.

It sure does make you think.

They silenced us for telling the truth about mRNA vaccines — yet science keeps proving we were right all along. PJ Media has never backed down from exposing the truth, even when Big Tech censored and demonetized us for it. We need your support to keep fighting. Join PJ Media VIP today with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue holding the powerful accountable. Don’t wait—join today.