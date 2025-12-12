Democrats Bet Against Trump’s Tariffs. Now They're Eating Crow.

Remember how Democrats have spent months warning that President Trump's tariffs would spark an economic meltdown? They predicted that inflation would skyrocket and that American consumers wouldn’t be able to afford necessities. But here we are, nearly a year into his second term, and that economic apocalypse hasn’t materialized. Instead, Trump's tariffs are doing exactly what he promised: reshaping American trade policy and delivering measurable results that benefit workers and businesses across the country.

Advertisement

The U.S. trade deficit has “unexpectedly” (according to Bloomberg) plummeted to its lowest level in five years, shrinking by more than 35% compared to the same period last year. Talk about a dramatic reversal of decades of failed trade policies that allowed other countries to treat America like an open market while closing their doors to our products. Exports are up 6% from last year, hitting their second-highest value on record, and when adjusted for inflation, consumer goods exports are at an all-time high.

The trade deficit with China, an extremely important metric on its own, has narrowed to its second-smallest level since records began in 2009. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, real U.S. exports grew at a 4.1% annual rate while imports dropped roughly 5%. That combination added about one percentage point to real GDP growth, proving that fair trade — and I mean real fair trade — is good for economic expansion. By November, the trade deficit had been slashed by more than half compared to the previous year, supported in part by higher tariff revenues that fund American priorities rather than subsidizing foreign competitors.

That isn’t stopping the liberal media from trying to downplay the news.

Advertisement

“Trade experts have cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from a few months of data and said that trade patterns have recently been distorted by businesses’ efforts to avoid paying tariffs,” the New York Times claimed. “Economists have also questioned the president’s focus on the trade deficit more broadly. Though President Trump has long seen the trade deficit as a sign of economic weakness, many economists have criticized his views on the measure as simplistic or wrong.”

ICYMI: Rachel Maddow: Kamala Harris Is Secretly Brilliant When No One’s Looking

Since Trump rolled out his new trade agenda in April, tariffs have become a powerful negotiating tool with major trading partners. The results speak for themselves. New and improved trade deals now cover more than half of global GDP, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, China, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

"President Trump is delivering on his commitment to level the playing field after decades of weak trade policies allowed foreign countries to flood our markets with their goods while shutting their own markets to our producers," the White House noted.

Advertisement

The left predicted disaster. It said tariffs would cripple the economy and punish American families. They didn’t. What actually happened was a historic realignment of global trade relationships in America's favor, and as a result, our trade deficit collapsed, exports grew, and GDP expanded. Companies are betting big on the United States again, workers are finding new opportunities, and the country is reclaiming its economic sovereignty.

This is what we voted for. Trump's tariffs aren't just working; they're proving that putting America first was the right strategy all along.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!