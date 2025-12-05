Here We Go Again: Media Claims J6 Pipe Bomber Was MAGA

The January 6 pipe bomber case was finally solved on Thursday, and the media reacted to it in the most predictable way possible. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia.

The Daily Wire reported Thursday evening that Cole comes from a family deeply entrenched in left-wing activism.

Weeks before the alleged bombings, Cole worked for his father’s bail bond company, which specialized in freeing illegal immigrants and even sued the Trump administration’s DHS over immigration enforcement.

Weeks before 30-year-old Cole Jr. allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democrat and Republican parties on January 5, 2021, a court ruled against the company in its lawsuit attacking the Trump administration on immigration issues, The Daily Wire has learned. An FBI affidavit in the case notes that the suspect works for a bail bond company and lives with his mother. Later in 2021, the company held a press conference bemoaning anti-black racism with a left-wing attorney. Cole Sr. and Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, attempted to sic the Biden Department of Justice on a local Tennessee prosecutor who had raised questions about the bail bond company.

Cole and his father ran multiple bail bond companies specializing in helping illegal immigrants avoid jail. Public records show the father relocated to Knoxville, Tenn., around 2017. One company even sued the Trump administration’s DHS over immigration policies, claiming its clients were unfairly penalized when they missed court dates, but the D.C. Court of Appeals rejected all their claims just weeks before Cole allegedly planted pipe bombs. In fact, Cole Jr. had already been buying bomb-making parts as early as May 2019 — long before any disputes over election results.

But on Friday morning, the mainstream media started pushing the narrative that Cole is a Trump supporter who “believed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.”

“The man charged with planting two pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican party headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol told the FBI he believed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter,” NBC News reported. “Brian Cole Jr., 30, is cooperating with the FBI, NBC News has reported, citing a separate person familiar with the matter. Cole is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.”

CNN reported the same story:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said. Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate. The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

In September, a similar situation occurred after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The media attempted to suggest that Kirk’s killer was a MAGA supporter. MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd infamously proposed the absurd idea that it might have been a “supporter shooting their gun off in celebration,” which led to his dismissal from the network. There were even claims that the man who attempted to assassinate President Trump last year was a supporter.

As it stands, the narrative that Cole was a Trump supporter rests entirely on anonymous sources. Considering the Daily Wire’s reporting on Cole’s history — his family’s deep ties to left-wing activism, his work with immigration-bond companies, and his litigation against the Trump administration — it’s reasonable to question both the credibility of these claims and potentially Cole’s own statements to investigators.

If Cole had been buying bomb-making parts back in May 2019, well before the election, the election itself likely wasn’t the motive. Ultimately, it’s been just a day since the arrest, and there is likely more information we don’t yet know than we do.

But one thing we do know is that we’ve seen this happen too many times in the past, where the media desperately tries to pin political violence on the right, and sadly, those false narratives tend to catch on before they are debunked.

The media's desperate spin on the J6 pipe bomber as a Trump fanboy exposes their playbook once again. We've seen this lie peddled on Kirk's killer and Trump's would-be assassin.