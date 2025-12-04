The J6 Pipe Bomber Story Is About to Get Memory-Holed. Here’s Why

The arrest of Brian Cole Jr. on Thursday in connection with the J6 pipe bombing incident is a huge story. But make no mistake, this story is about to be memory-holed by the mainstream media… and fast.

Federal authorities arrested 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia for allegedly planting pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on the night of January 5, 2021. For four years, Biden’s FBI failed to break the case while the pipe bombs were used as political ammunition against Trump supporters.

As PJ Media previously reported, Cole’s arrest did not result from new tips or a brave new witness suddenly emerging from the shadows; it was because the Trump administration reviewed the evidence and pieced it together—something that should have been done years ago.

“Today's arrest happened because the Trump Administration has made this case a priority. The total lack of movement on this case in our nation's capital undermined the public trust of our enforcement agencies,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday. “This cold case languished for four years until Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino came to the FBI. The FBI, along with US Attorney Pirro and all of our prosecutors, have worked tirelessly for months sifting through evidence that had been sitting at the FBI with the Biden Administration for four long years.”

That storyline is a nightmare for Democrats. For years, the Biden team presided over a Justice Department that had endless resources to track down grandmas in MAGA hats using cell phone data, yet somehow could not close in on the one figure whose actions were used to paint January 6 as an organized terror plot. It’s almost as if they figured out who it was and deliberately chose not to pursue him.

But, here’s the big reason that this case will be memory-holed faster than you can say 1984: Brian Cole is black and a leftist.

Accused DC pipe-bomber Brian Cole Jr.’s face unmasked for first time after arrest in resurfaced photo https://t.co/nPU5GLtwZn pic.twitter.com/4ozgPNS2g7 — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

These details go directly against the media’s preferred narrative for pretty much any political violence. They want to create the impression that white right-wing extremists are solely responsible for the violence in this country. In fact, CNN’s Jake Tapper even described Cole on air as a “30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs."

🚨 BREAKING: CNN's Jake Tapper calls Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole a "WHITE MAN"



WHAT?!?!



Does this look white to you, Jack? 🤯



"Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man..." pic.twitter.com/UakxeZikDy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025

This says a lot about the baked-in assumptions that shaped the coverage from day one. The moment the public sees that the alleged bomber comes out of the world of immigration activism and race-driven grievance politics, the story loses its usefulness for the corporate media gatekeepers.

But there’s more.

Cole did not just happen to lean left. He worked for a bail bond operation run by his father that specialized in freeing illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and even sued Trump’s Department of Homeland Security over immigration policy. Weeks before he allegedly planted the pipe bombs, a court ruled against the family’s company in that lawsuit targeting the Trump administration.

Did Jake Tapper report that?

Later in 2021, Cole’s father appeared at a press event with left-wing attorney Benjamin Crump, angrily criticizing anti-black racism and urging the Biden Justice Department to investigate a Tennessee prosecutor who had expressed concerns about bail bonding practices. They portrayed themselves as victims of systemic bias while also working to weaken enforcement against illegal immigrants, using all the usual leftist buzzwords. This is the environment the alleged bomber emerged from—and the media really wished you never knew that, and will do everything they can to make this story go away.

