Democrats Are FURIOUS Charlie Kirk's Killer Isn't MAGA

Matt Margolis | 9:44 AM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination has shown us something that should shock no one who is paying attention: Democrats are furious that the man who pulled the trigger wasn’t a MAGA supporter, but one of their own. From the moment the news broke in Utah that Kirk had been shot while answering questions at Utah Valley University, the left scrambled to deflect, distort, and manufacture a narrative. Their first instinct was not grief, not unity, and certainly not honesty—it was spin.  

Almost immediately, voices on the left suggested that the shooting had to be some kind of MAGA-linked violence. MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd floated the ludicrous theory that it could have been a “supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.” 

Rep. Seth Moulton quickly blamed the right, pushing bogus statistics to claim that “most political violence comes from the right.”

Rep. David Min even flat-out lied, announcing that Tyler Robinson—the 22-year-old suspect taken into custody—was “MAGA.” 

A doctored photo of the shooter, Tyler Robinson, in a Trump shirt went viral, along with fake screengrabs suggesting he donated to Trump’s campaign. 

In other words, the usual rush to control the narrative in the wake of a tragedy was in full swing from the left. But as the investigation moved forward, the narrative collapsed. Law enforcement confirmed the attack was targeted. Markings on the ammunition clearly suggested leftist “anti-fascist” ideology. Instead, people on the left pointed to the fact that Robinson came from a Republican family. However, as PJ Media reported, friends of Robinson came forward to say he was the outlier in a Republican family. One of his high school friends told reporters that he had grown “increasingly far left in his politics.” The puzzle pieces fit neatly together—his confessions to family, his online activity, the engravings found on bullets. Everything pointed in one direction.  

And in that moment, when it became impossible to keep peddling the MAGA shooter lie, Democrats did what they always do when the truth doesn’t serve their agenda: they shifted the goalposts. Suddenly, the political leanings of the killer didn’t matter. 

And there’s Nancy Pelosi, who, when pressed on whether the left’s unhinged rhetoric contributes to violence, refused to take responsibility. She insisted Democrats shouldn’t be blamed for the way people “interpret” rhetoric if violence wasn’t the intention. 

The same Democrats who blamed Trump’s rhetoric for Jan. 6 now shrug and say words don’t really matter. 

Make no mistake about it: The fury we’re seeing from Democrats isn’t grief for Charlie Kirk. It’s grief for a lost narrative. They wanted a MAGA villain, a story where conservatives once again could be painted as violent extremists. Instead, they’re staring at a mirror they desperately don’t want to face. This young man, who murdered Charlie Kirk in cold blood, wasn’t inspired by conservative rhetoric calling for peaceful debate and free speech. He was driven by a toxic left-wing culture that constantly tells millions of Americans that people such as Kirk are fascists who must be silenced.  

And Democrats are furious.

