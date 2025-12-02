Is Chuck Schumer Pulling a Jussie Smollett? It Sure Looks Like It.

Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Monday to announce that multiple bomb threats had been directed at three of his New York offices, claiming law enforcement informed him about emails with "MAGA" in the subject line and messages alleging the 2020 election was rigged. If this story sounds familiar, that's because it plays like a bad rerun of the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax, where the actor claimed two men in red caps attacked him while shouting, "This is MAGA country.” The parallels are almost too perfect to ignore.

“Mr. President, this morning, I was informed by New York law enforcement of multiple bomb threats made against my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island. The bomb threats against my offices came with the email subject line ‘MAGA’ and from an email address alleging the 2020 election was rigged.”

Yes, because Trump supporters are still griping about 2020 when Trump is in office in 2025. Give me a break.

“Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps, and investigations are ongoing,” Schumer continued. “Everyone, thank God, is safe, and I'm grateful for the quick and professional response of federal and local law enforcement to ensure that these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”

Something tells me they never were unsafe.

Schumer concluded, “As I've said many times, these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place, no place in our political system.”

Yeah, we’ve been saying that on the right for a long time now. Where were you, Chuck?

🚨BREAKING: Chuck Schumer confirms MULTIPLE bomb threats were made against his offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island - all sent with the subject line “MAGA” and from an email claiming the 2020 election was rigged.



The vast majority of this shit comes from the right. pic.twitter.com/QgwlTbFz58 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2025

Here's where things got suspicious. When Schumer posted about the threats on X, he shared a screenshot of a news headline rather than linking to the actual story or showing the alleged threatening emails.

This morning, I was informed by law enforcement entities throughout New York of multiple bomb threats that were made at my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA” and from an email address alleging the “2020 election was rigged.”… pic.twitter.com/oAkmLA4nNc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 1, 2025

That's a classic move when someone doesn't want people digging into the details.

And what details might those be? Here’s what the report Schumer linked said:

A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

When law enforcement can't confirm the basic details of a threat you're loudly proclaiming on the Senate floor, that's a problem.

Now, if you think there’s a good chance this whole thing is a hoax, we have to ask the question “Why?” and perhaps more specifically, “Why now?”

Let’s face it, there’s a perfect motive for Schumer's office to engineer a hoax like this. His political standing among the left has collapsed. A Data for Progress poll from April showed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading him by 19 points in a hypothetical 2028 primary matchup for his Senate seat.

Schumer has never recovered from his vote for the clean Continuing Resolutio back in March to prevent a government shutdown, and he desperately needs to rehabilitate his image with the Democratic base. What better way to do that than by positioning himself as a victim of "MAGA" extremists?

Only the most gullible leftists would accept his account at face value, given the political stakes.

It’s possible someone unhinged fired off threatening emails to Schumer’s offices. The political climate is toxic, and threats target officials on every side. But the details here point in another direction. Schumer offered nothing beyond a cropped headline. Law enforcement can’t confirm basic facts. And Schumer’s status as persona non grata on the left raises the question of who would even send these messages… if they even exist.

The whole thing reads like staged outrage built on “MAGA” subject lines and stale “rigged election” slogans. The vibe is more false flag than credible threat.

What do you think? False flag or genuine threat? Not many places will even bother to ask the question, but PJ Media digs where others won't, exposing the left's tactics and defending conservative values.