Debunking the Left’s Wild New Hoax About Trump’s MRI

It’s funny how the Left never misses a chance to conjure up a controversy when it comes to Donald Trump’s health. This time, they targeted the MRI results from Trump’s annual executive physical. X lit up with bad-faith attacks and astroturfed allegations, fueled by left-wing activists with nonexistent medical degrees insisting “preventative MRIs” don’t exist.

Trump’s MRI was performed at Walter Reed in October. The imaging focused on his cardiovascular system and abdomen, not his brain, legs, or whatever else the Left wants to make jokes about this week.

In his report, White House physician Sean Barbabella called the MRI “perfectly normal.” He described it as part of an “executive health assessment.” It’s preemptive care, not reactive. This kind of detailed evaluation is specifically recommended for someone like Trump, considering his age and role. When you’re leading the world’s most powerful country, skipping the thorough checks isn’t really an option… well, unless you’re Joe Biden, of course.

Barbabella emphasized that the MRI’s purpose was preventative; it was intended to catch any issues early, before they become problems. But good luck trying to explain this to the left, which is clearly still butthurt over the whole Joe Biden health fiasco.

One such Biden apologist, Chris Jackson, chirped that “No one gets preventative MRIs.”

No one gets preventative MRIs. 🙄 https://t.co/SoCxO1tVIf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 1, 2025

There are countless other posts on X making similar claims, and all of them are wrong.

Spend two seconds on Google, and you’ll find several options for elective full-body MRIs for regular folks, available at high-end clinics and tech-driven health companies. CNBC did a feature on this back in 2023, about a business selling $2,500 full-body scans, which it claimed could detect over 500 health conditions before you even know you have them — and that people were “lining up” to get scanned.

Just last month, the New York Times reported that this kind of preventative imaging is growing in popularity. Why? Because imaging technology has gotten really, really good, and people with the means to get it preventatively are doing so.

The disconnect here is simple: leftists peddling these conspiracy theories never seem to acknowledge that presidents get the kind of health care most Americans would kill for. It is almost laughable to listen to these same people push conspiracy theories about Trump’s health after they previously rationalized why Joe Biden, who was in his early eighties during his term, supposedly never received a basic PSA screening, which is a standard part of routine bloodwork for men in that age bracket. I had one myself this year, and I’m only 45. But we’re expected to believe Biden never got one? Give me a break. In fact, even left-leaning medical experts have said that Biden’s prostate cancer was almost certainly kept quiet for years.

So when the Left tries to cast Trump’s transparency as some medical cover-up, they’re revealing not just their ignorance about medicine, but also the depths of their hypocrisy. They were content to swallow Biden’s “no news is good news” strategy, but now they want to turn routine presidential health care into a scandal. Sorry, folks — Trump’s perfectly normal results are public and official. The same couldn't be said of Joe Biden, whose handlers spent years covering up his cognitive decline and other health problems.

