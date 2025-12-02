Here’s How the GOP Wins the Midterms

Immigration helped propel President Trump back to the White House in 2024, and Republicans are counting on it to expand their Senate majority in 2026. Even Politico conceded that immigration is a major headache for Democrats. Voters have seen firsthand the consequences of open borders, sanctuary policies, and anti-enforcement rhetoric, giving the GOP a clear issue to run on. If there was any doubt that immigration will dominate next year’s races, the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) new limited-edition holiday pint glass makes it obvious—an American seal with the words “I.C.E. Cold” boldly proclaiming the party’s message.

One seat Republicans have to defend from an open-borders Democrat is the seat being vacated by retiring Thom Tillis. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper is running for the seat, and we know exactly what kind of policies he’d support in the U.S. Senate. He aggressively transformed his state into a sanctuary for criminal illegal immigrants. Cooper vetoed three bills that would have required local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. And guess what? The results were exactly what you’d expect. In less than a year, nearly 500 illegal immigrants, including those charged with sex crimes, kidnapping, arson, and homicide, were released from North Carolina jails.

Under Cooper’s pro-illegal immigrant regime, numerous violent illegal migrants were released and quickly reoffended. For example, Luis Pineda-Ancheta was arrested for domestic violence, released, and then re-arrested on similar charges after a nine-hour standoff with police—a direct consequence of Cooper’s sanctuary policies.

Over in Georgia, Republicans are hoping to win back the seat currently being held by Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, who, of course, is leading the charge against President Trump's plan to deport violent illegals and terrorists. Ossoff opposed Trump's border security efforts and initially voted against the Laken Riley Act, named for a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant.

When his 2026 reelection chances seemed uncertain, Ossoff flip-flopped and voted for the law in a transparently desperate attempt to save his job. But that can’t change who he really is. In fact, he previously made headlines for demonizing ICE agents and raising concerns about deaths in ICE custody, apparently more worried about the comfort of detained illegals than the safety of Georgia families. He also recently hired an open-borders aide to serve as his senior counsel.

Then there is Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat running for Senate, who thought no one would notice when he scrubbed his social media history clean. Too bad for him, the internet never forgets. El-Sayed deleted posts calling Border Patrol agents "white supremacists" in a since-debunked 2021 incident involving mounted agents.

The NRSC's I.C.E. Cold pint glass is more than just holiday merchandise. It is a declaration that Republicans plan to make Democrats own their catastrophic immigration policies all the way through November 2026. With candidates like Cooper, Ossoff, and El-Sayed on defense over sanctuary cities, opposition to deportations, and attacks on law enforcement, the GOP has plenty of ammunition.

"Grab your I.C.E. cold pint and join us for a toast to President Trump and the brave men and women of I.C.E. for making our communities safer,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement.

Immigration was a winning issue for the GOP in 2024, and if Democrats think voters have forgotten about their open borders policies and penchant for releasing criminal illegals, they are in for a rude awakening when the midterms roll around.

