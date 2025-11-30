Kash Patel Drops a Truth Bomb on James Comey

I recently wrote that neither former FBI Director James Comey nor New York Attorney General Letitia James should be celebrating just because a Clinton judge decided that there was some technicality that invalidated those cases.

The dismissal was without prejudice, allowing the case to be refiled. The Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, has vowed to appeal the ruling and explore all legal options, indicating that efforts to prosecute Comey will continue despite the setback.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in a recent interview with EpochTV that the DOJ and FBI are actively exploring multiple paths to keep the pressure on Comey and others targeted by these investigations. Patel emphasized that this was far from over, saying the government has “numerous avenues to pursue.”

Patel made it clear the Comey fight is still alive. He explained that the case remains active on appeal and said, “The judicial process can make whatever determination it wants, but we… have numerous options to proceed.” Then he delivered the line that really should make Comey’s allies nervous: “So, we’re not done.” When asked for details, he pointed to action coming soon. “Stay tuned for right after Thanksgiving, and you’ll see… multiple responses.” Patel has also pushed cultural reforms inside the FBI, a shift that rattles the establishment. His comments showed momentum, resolve, and a promise that accountability is coming.

🚨 BREAKING: James Comey celebrated WAY too early that his indictment got dismissed by an activist judge.



FBI Director Kash Patel says ACTION is coming within a few days! 🔥



"We have NUMEROUS options. We're executing on all those options. So we're NOT done!"



"I would say stay… pic.twitter.com/hiIC9vuWtD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

But there’s more.

As PJ Media reported several months ago, Patel discovered a hidden stash of thousands of sensitive documents about the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, packed into multiple “burn bags” in a secret room at the bureau. Patel is now saying that we’ll soon find out what was in those burn bags.

“When the United States government and agency heads want things to disappear, and want things to be buried and hidden, they know how to do it,” he said.

“But what they didn't count on was President Trump winning, him electing leadership across United States government to say, ‘Go find out how they corrupted and weaponized law enforcement.’ And that's what we did. That's what we're doing.”

Patel continued, “That's how we found it, and we're going to continue to expose it. And you're going to see everything we found in that room in one way or another, be it through investigation, public trial, or disclosure to Congress.”

🚨 JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel reveals the Trump-Russia hoax "BURN BAGS" he found in a secret room WILL be shown to the public



This is HUGE!



"You're GOING to see everything we found in that room in one way or another, be it through investigation, public trial, or… pic.twitter.com/lMGxUYWIB7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

Kash Patel made it clear: the American people deserve transparency and accountability, and the abuses surrounding the Trump-Russia probe cannot be brushed aside. Comey might see his dismissal as a win, but the DOJ’s appeal and the FBI’s ongoing actions make it clear this fight is far from over. Patel’s words signal a growing effort to uncover misconduct and seek justice, with upcoming revelations that could deeply shake the political establishment.

