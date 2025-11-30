The Way CNN Tried to Spin the DC Shooting Is Just Sick

The shooting of two National Guard members near the White House on Thanksgiving Eve has sparked a fierce debate over Joe Biden’s Afghan resettlement program, and the mainstream media clearly find themselves on the wrong side of it. In fact, CNN’s shocking response shows that the left cares more about protecting Afghan immigrants than fixing the national security mess Biden created.

Last week, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were ambushed and shot by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who overstayed his visa after entering through Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome.

As PJ Media previously reported, Beckstrom died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day, while Wolfe remains hospitalized. Lakanwal, who had worked with U.S. Special Forces during the war in Afghanistan, drove from Washington State to Washington, D.C., to carry out the attack.

The shooting exposed glaring failures in Biden's rushed resettlement effort, which brought roughly 90,000 Afghans into the country with inadequate vetting. A federal report revealed that Operation Allies Welcome was riddled with inaccuracies and failed to monitor refugees after their arrival, allowing at least two Afghan nationals who posed national security risks to enter the United States.

In the wake of the shooting, the Trump administration put a pause on all immigration applications for Afghan nationals, and security officials have promised thorough background checks on those already here.

But instead of focusing on the murdered American service members or the catastrophic policy failures that enabled this tragedy, CNN National Politics Correspondent Eva McKend expressed concern about the “real” victims: Afghan immigrants in America.

She described this as “really the worst case scenario for every Afghan immigrant in this country,” explaining how immigrants “hold their breath, praying that it isn’t someone who holds their identity” when these incidents happen. McKend went on to discuss how communities get “demonized” and suggested that if you’ve “never had that experience of sort of holding your breath, that’s something to think about.”

She then shared her conversation with Molly Gray, executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, noting that Vermont hosts “the largest population of Afghans in the nation per capita.” McKend reported that Afghans “are frightened” and “some of them are not leaving their homes out of fear of retribution.” But here’s where it gets truly absurd. McKend explained that these communities are “deeply integrated into the small towns across the state” and that Vermont is “very reliant on Afghans and the immigrant workforce because of the shrinking workforce and very small tax base in the state.” So much for vetting for security purposes when states apparently need warm bodies to fill jobs.

BREAKING: A CNN guest just said the QUIET PART OUT LOUD and it explains why the left is PETRIFIED right now:



“This is the worst case scenario for every Afghan immigrant in this country.”



Translation: An Afghan just AMBUSHED and KlLLED Americans and the real tragedy, according… pic.twitter.com/Wnc6MvcJSk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2025

McKend concluded by hoping “cooler heads ultimately hopefully prevail,” apparently referring to Americans who might dare question whether Operation Allies Welcome was executed with proper security protocols.

Sabrina Singh, CNN political commentator and global affairs analyst, piled on, lamenting “the rhetoric that’s coming out of this administration and demonizing the entire community, some of which did help American military abroad and help save lives.” She warned that such rhetoric from the administration would lead to “targeted violence towards these communities” and insisted “you actually want to see the temperature being taken down right now.”

Imagine that being your takeaway from this.

The real takeaway here isn’t complicated. Two young Americans in uniform were gunned down steps from the White House because Biden’s reckless Afghan resettlement scheme brought a dangerous man into this country with barely a glance at his background, and perhaps countless more. Yet the liberal media can’t bring themselves to center the fallen or the policy rot that enabled this horror. They’re too busy clutching pearls over how Afghan immigrants “feel” right now. That obsession exposes how warped their priorities have become.

