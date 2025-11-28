‘Are You Stupid?’ Trump Levels Reporter Over Question About Biden

The country is reeling after an Afghan national — brought here through Biden’s disastrous resettlement scheme — targeted two National Guardsmen near the White House on Wednesday, killing 20-year-old National Guardswoman Sarah Breckstrom.

The attack offered a stark reminder of the fallout from Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan exit. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, entered the country in September 2021 through Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome. Biden promoted that effort as “strictly vetted,” even though the process moved at breakneck speed and raised alarms from the start. President Trump has been direct about Biden’s role in this tragedy.

The media has worked hard to downplay the connection. When a reporter challenged Trump for pointing out Biden’s responsibility, he pushed back without hesitation.

The reporter began, “Why do you blame the Biden administration? Because why did you send in–”

Trump cut him off instantly. “Because they let them in. Are you stupid?”

The reporter insisted, “No, no, no.”

Trump pushed back harder. “Are you a stupid person? Because they came into– on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

It was a classic moment. Trump laid out what millions of Americans have known since August 2021. Biden opened the floodgates during his botched evacuation and created a pipeline that brought tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals into the country. The establishment media never wanted to talk about it. But Republicans did. Trump did.

And Trump wasn’t done schooling that reporter.

“And we’ve, there’s a law passed that it’s almost impossible not … to get them out. You can’t get them out once they come in, and they came in, and they were unvetted, they were unchecked. There were many of them, and they came in on big planes, and it was disgraceful.”

This was the warning conservatives sounded at the time. Biden’s chaotic exit empowered the Taliban, abandoned American citizens, and invited a flood of unvetted individuals into our country under the banner of “humanitarian need.”

Trump pointed straight back to the root of the failure. “And if you look, you’ll see there was a law passed that makes it almost impossible not to let them in, not to certify them, so to speak, uh, once they come in. And they came in, and they shouldn’t have come in, and frankly, the whole thing was a mess. The whole Afghanistan situation was a mess.”

Trump contrasted that debacle with the methodical exit he had planned. Trump’s team had a phased withdrawal built around conditions on the ground. Biden tossed that plan in the shredder, and the consequences still hit American soil today.

“We were gonna go out with strength and dignity and precision, and we would have left from Bagram, and we would have kept Bagram, by the way, because of its very close relationship to China, where they make their missiles.”

That’s the difference between leadership and whatever Biden thought he was doing when Kabul fell in August 2021.

Trump then drove the final point home. “But when you let the people come in by the thousands and thousands and thousands, uh, they made a terrible mistake.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump goes BERSERK on the fake news 🔥🔥



"Why are you blaming Biden?! [for the DC National Guard attack]"



TRUMP: "Are you a STUPID PERSON?"



"Because they LET HIM IN. Are you STUPID? They came on a plane with THOUSANDS who shouldn't be here. And you're… pic.twitter.com/5ucQBNjbLr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2025

Biden’s allies will spin this any way they can, but the truth sits right in front of them. His chaotic withdrawal laid down the welcome mat for unvetted Afghan nationals to pour into the country, and the attack that killed Sarah Breckstrom grew out of those reckless decisions. Trump laid out the reality with blunt clarity, pointing to a rushed evacuation, a broken vetting system, and a president-ish who didn’t care about our national security.

