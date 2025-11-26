BREAKING: Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House

Update, 3:30 p.m. Eastern: President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!

Original story:

Law enforcement responded to a shooting just blocks from the White House, near the busy Farragut Metro Station, on Wednesday afternoon.

Two sources told Fox News that the victims are National Guard members.

Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.@DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 26, 2025

Details are scarce at this point, but the DC Police Department reports that the scene is now secured and a suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

“Dozens of emergency responders and police vehicles were amassed at the corner of 17th and I Streets NW, near the entrance of a hotel just northwest of the White House,” the New York Times reported. “Local police had cordoned off several blocks of the surrounding area as emergency workers tended to the apparent victim, who was loaded into an ambulance with his mouth and nose covered in blood.”

According to CNN, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The President has been briefed.”

CNN seemed ready to politicize the shooting, reporting, "National Guard troops from multiple states have been in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, which has since expanded to other cities across the country."

This story is developing.

