BREAKING: Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House

Matt Margolis | 3:17 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Update, 3:30 p.m. Eastern: President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!

Advertisement

Original story:

Law enforcement responded to a shooting just blocks from the White House, near the busy Farragut Metro Station, on Wednesday afternoon.

Two sources told Fox News that the victims are National Guard members. 

Details are scarce at this point, but the DC Police Department reports that the scene is now secured and a suspect is in custody.

“Dozens of emergency responders and police vehicles were amassed at the corner of 17th and I Streets NW, near the entrance of a hotel just northwest of the White House,” the New York Times reported. “Local police had cordoned off several blocks of the surrounding area as emergency workers tended to the apparent victim, who was loaded into an ambulance with his mouth and nose covered in blood.”

Advertisement

According to CNN, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The President has been briefed.”

CNN seemed ready to politicize the shooting, reporting, "National Guard troops from multiple states have been in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, which has since expanded to other cities across the country."

This story is developing.

Before you go, a quick heads-up: for Black Friday, you can join PJ Media VIP for 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

And here’s the big twist this year — anyone who signs up for VIP Platinum during this sale is automatically entered to win one of five lifetime Platinum memberships. That’s right. Five readers are about to get PJ Media’s top-tier membership forever.

VIP unlocks everything the media doesn’t want you to know:

  • Exclusive columns and deep-dive analysis
  • The ad-free experience (your sanity will thank you)
  • Podcast access
  • Commenting and community features
  • Unfiltered takes without Big Tech holding the binoculars

Times like these demand bold truth-telling — and becoming a VIP member directly supports it.

So hop on this while it’s hot: 60% off with promo code FIGHT, and if you choose VIP Platinum, you might never pay for it again.

Join us. Let’s FIGHT together.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME MASS SHOOTING MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY WASHINGTON

Recommended

What a Flaming $100 Deathtrap Taught Me About Courage Jamie K. Wilson
CNN Melts Down As Scott Jennings Shreds Left’s Latest Anti-Trump Narrative Matt Margolis
[UPDATE] Conflicting Reports About National Guardsmen's Conditions, Governor Asks for Prayers Catherine Salgado
VIDEO: Venezuela Is Training for World War III and I Can't Stop Laughing Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Bill Maher Needs to Swallow the Red Pill Already Stephen Kruiser
More on the Sedition Six Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Gratitude Vs. Grievance: The Real Battle Behind Thanksgiving
What Young Voters Really Think About Free Speech, the Economy, and America’s Future
Is Society Making a Critical Course Correction on Gender Ideology?
Advertisement