Cuomo Calls Out Dems for Urging Troops to Resist Trump

This week, some Democrats have reached a disturbing new low. They recorded a video telling America’s men and women in uniform to “resist” President Donald Trump.

They dressed it up in talk about “unlawful orders,” but everyone knew the real message.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

They urged the military to ignore a lawfully elected president because they are furious that Trump is back in charge. That stunt crossed a dangerous line.

Even Chris Cuomo saw how reckless it was.

Cuomo, sporting his unfortunate new mustache, opened his NewsNation segment with the kind of blunt clarity Democrats pretend they admire. “This? Wrong! All day long. Ahhhh, he’s MAGA! Shut up!” He rejected the entire premise behind the video.

Cuomo reminded viewers that Congress exists for a reason. Members swear an oath to do a real job, not film TikToks begging the military to jump into partisan battles. “It was wrong to put the duty to check a president on the troops,” he said. “It’s on you! You have a constitutional duty.” Cuomo called it “an ugly irony” that lawmakers told service members to shoulder responsibilities that belong to elected officials. He said, “You’re supposed to check; it’s why you raised your right hand.”

Then Cuomo laid out the motive behind the Democrats’ behavior. They are itching for a political brawl.

“They’re looking for a fight. Why? Because you want them to! Because you want a muscular response to Trump,” Cuomo said, addressing the left-wing base of the Democratic Party. And he’s right, these Democrats want to score points by projecting defiance and are trying to drag the military into their drama to make themselves look tough.

Cuomo pointed out that this mindset has infected the entire Democratic ecosystem. He mocked the obsession with cable‑friendly theatrics. “That’s why you want Newsom on Twitter,” he said. The same people who lecture about institutions fall all over themselves to behave like online activists.

“We’re all acting like fools,” he said.

Then he delivered a stark warning. Everyone sees the temperature rising, but Democrats are deliberately trying to get the country to boil over. “We know we’re playing with fire,” Cuomo said. He predicted that things would escalate if the country stayed on this path. “Worse is to come on this course,” he said. He expressed genuine concern about where this is going next, even saying he would put himself in danger to report on it. But he made it clear the country needs to “reset and fast.” If not, he said, “We are asking for big trouble.”

Chris Cuomo is in rare form tonight.



He began his show on NewsNation by calling out the Democrat members of Congress who told the military to stand down from orders.



Cuomo said if the Democrats don’t reset: “We are asking for BIG trouble.”



He began: “Right or wrong?”



“This?… pic.twitter.com/agc8mgq8gZ — Overton (@overton_news) November 21, 2025

He’s not wrong. Remember how, in 2020, Democrats fanned the flames of social unrest after the death of George Floyd? They are trying to recreate that environment now. There’s no doubt in my mind.

Trump critics rarely admit when their side crosses a line. Cuomo did. And that tells you how far Democrats went. They’re pushing a false narrative that Trump is issuing illegal orders to the military and literally calling on them to engage in insubordination. They’re literally pressuring troops to pick sides in a political fight.

