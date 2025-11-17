The Media Panics After Trump Calls for the Release of Epstein Files

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump turned the tables on the Democrats, who spent four years under Joe Biden doing nothing about the Epstein files, by calling for them to be released.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Now the liberal media is struggling to come to grips with this development, as this completely blows up the narrative they’ve been pushing. On CNN Monday morning, John Berman pushed the narrative that Trump’s actions signal a waning influence over the GOP.

Republican strategist Melik Abdul didn’t buy that argument one bit.

"I think what the frustration that Donald Trump and many people — even like me — who have been critical of Donald Trump at times — we realize that this is an effort — this whole Epstein effort is an effort to really prosecute Donald Trump in the court of public opinion," Abdul stated bluntly.

He continued dismantling the narrative by pointing out an inconvenient truth that CNN clearly didn't want to hear: "There is not a single shred of evidence that links Donald Trump to a single crime. Not a victim, not a court case links Donald Trump to a crime. And I know that the media itself is aware of that, but the more you keep talking about it over and over again, linking Donald Trump to something potentially nefarious, that actually gets the news cycle going."

He added, “But everyone knows that there is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime, but I am glad that he ended up in this same space.”

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of WIN and former New York City Council speaker, attempted to deflect. "This isn't about Donald Trump. We don't know what's in those files. He's created the belief that there is something about him in there because he won't release them," she insisted before trying to pivot.

But Abdul wasn't having it. When Quinn claimed the focus should be on survivors, Abdul fired back with a devastating observation about the selective outrage. "I was just going to say that that's a very nice narrative that it's not about Donald Trump,” before pointing out how the Democrats, when it comes to the issue of Jeffrey Epstein, only seem to care about Donald Trump. True to that point, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee initially released three cherry-picked emails that mentioned Trump.

“This isn't about concern for the victims,” Abdul pointed out. “This is about Donald Trump for sure."

This prompted an inevitable self-righteous response from Quinn, who protested that she's dedicated her life to fighting for victims of sexual assault. Abdul pressed his point further, calling out the obvious double standard: "Well, you should start mentioning other people's names. You should start mentioning other people's names other than Donald Trump."

Quinn's response was telling: "I'm not going to mention names I don't know."

This, of course, is an excuse to not talk about how many Democrats aren’t just mentioned in the files, but were in contact with Epstein. They don’t want anyone talking about Obama’s former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who sought his guidance on how to get Obama to nominate her for U.S. attorney general. They really don’t want anyone bringing up Stacey Plaskett, the delegate from the Virgin Islands, who was texting with Epstein during Michael Cohen’s 2019 congressional testimony.

Advertisement

Democrats don’t want to talk about them, just Trump. They tried to turn Epstein into a political weapon, but Trump just called their bluff. Their entire strategy relied on innuendo and guilt by association, hoping the public wouldn’t notice the glaring absence of actual evidence linking Trump to crimes.

What the emails actually show is Epstein’s disdain for Trump and efforts to take him down — completely undermining the narrative that Trump and Epstein were pals. Now the liberal media is panicking over Trump’s call for transparency, which reveals what this has always been about: protecting their own while destroying their enemies.

Democrats tried to weaponize Epstein against Trump, but it backfired spectacularly. This is why we need fearless conservative journalism like PJ Media—we expose the Left’s lies while the mainstream media covers for them. Your support helps us continue fighting for truth and holding the powerful accountable.

