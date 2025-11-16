Kash Patel Drops Covid Origin Bombshell

FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a bombshell during a recent interview with Glenn Beck, and anyone who has watched the federal bureaucracy sabotage President Trump at every turn will recognize the pattern instantly. Patel walked through how the Trump administration evaluated intelligence about the virus in the early days and how that assessment collided with a coordinated effort inside the bureaucracy and the media to protect China, shield Anthony Fauci, and deny Trump credit for getting it right.

Advertisement

Patel reminded Beck that the team briefed Trump based on the intelligence they had. Trump listened, weighed the facts, and acted. Then the usual suspects stepped in: “Then enter Fauci and the media. ‘No, no, no. The Chinese would never do this. It’s not about… No, no, it didn’t come from that.’ Then the wet bat thing came out and some other goofy whatever.”

We all remember what went down. Fauci played the patronizing scientist. The legacy media enforced the talking points. Big Tech censored any dissent. The establishment insisted the virus emerged from some Wuhan wet market and treated anyone who questioned that tale like a threat to democracy.

Patel then pointed out the bombshell that dropped just weeks ago. According to him, former CIA Director Gina Haspel “authorized six case officers and intelligence analysts to be paid off so that they would change their assessment on COVID originations.”

ICYMI: Hey Democrats, Let’s Talk About Ashley Biden’s Diary for a Moment

“That’s a CIA institutional decision to spend taxpayer dollars to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there, along with Gina Haspel, because she didn’t want Donald Trump to get the credit for reading the intel right and making the hard right decision,” he said.

That accusation tracks with years of bureaucratic sabotage aimed at undermining Trump, especially on issues where he refused to bow to elite groupthink. According to Patel’s findings, the CIA took extraordinary measures to conceal the truth. The agency used public money to manipulate analysts, rewrite assessments, and bury an origin story that threatened the political storyline the left had banked everything on. Trump was right about China. Fauci was wrong. The media was wrong. And the bureaucracy moved heaven and earth to keep that reality under wraps.

Advertisement

Patel explained the cost of this cover-up: “We’re two years down the road from that, three, and that story has been written, you know? That iron has been cast. So half the public is like, ‘What are you guys talking about? That’s a right-wing conspiracy.’” That describes the fallout perfectly. The establishment spent years gaslighting Americans. They told the public to ignore common sense. They mocked anyone who dared say the virus came from a lab, even though the evidence pointed straight toward Wuhan. Now the truth trickles out in slow, frustrating drips, and millions of Americans shrug because the lie has calcified—just like how millions of leftists still believe that Trump colluded with Russia.

Patel said this is why relentless oversight matters, because these revelations don’t surface unless whistleblowers take risks and Congress refuses to let the bureaucracy bury the facts. His warning reflects a deeper point. The public only sees the narrative that the Deep State wants them to see until enough lemmings are programmed into believing it’s true, and nothing will change their minds.

Beck told Patel that his comments gave him hope. They should. Every time one of these stories comes out, it confirms what conservatives have said since Day One. The so-called experts who scolded the country, censored debate, and smeared dissent were pushing a political agenda. They were terrified that Trump would win yet again by refusing to accept the fantasy version of reality they needed to protect themselves.

Advertisement

Kash Patel: "Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off… to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there."pic.twitter.com/52OJ8ddAoM — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) November 15, 2025

This latest allegation isn’t just another chapter in the COVID saga. It’s further proof that the federal bureaucracy worked aggressively to twist intelligence, hide the truth, and undermine President Trump. And if brave insiders keep speaking up, we may find that the COVID cover-up was only one piece of a much bigger story waiting to break.

They gaslit America for years, censored the truth, and rewrote intelligence reports to keep Trump from being proven right. Now the cover-up is unraveling, but half the country still believes the lie. PJ Media has been sounding the alarm on Deep State corruption from Day One, and we’re not backing down.

Stand with us by joining PJ Media VIP—use code FIGHT for 60% off. Your support keeps our voice alive and ensures we never stop fighting for the truth. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.